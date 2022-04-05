LO3 Energy Provides Software to Green Mountain Power For New Sun Match Pilot

LO3 Energy

PORTLAND, Ore., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LO3 Energy (“LO3”), developer of Pando software that enables suppliers and clean energy operators to engage customers and offer new compensation models to optimize renewable energy assets, is providing the software to Green Mountain Power (“GMP”) for a new “Sun Match” pilot for customers. LO3’s Pando platform will support GMP’s pilot to offer the benefits of solar power to low- and moderate-income customers without customers having to build their own systems.



“We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Green Mountain Power, a progressive utility at the forefront of the clean energy transition,” says Bill Collins, CEO of LO3 Energy. “Pando will help GMP’s customers subscribe to solar and optimize their savings by aligning their energy use with the sunniest periods. Pando’s platform means customers can easily participate in renewable energy without upfront costs or long-term commitments, and can get information they need to shift their usage to solar hours and save more when it makes sense for them.”

Pando provides GMP customers with a mobile app that:

Displays their energy use history and summary of their savings

Gives customers a forecast of solar energy 1-3 days ahead to highlight opportunities to save

Makes suggestions on how customers can shift their energy use to save more money and take better advantage of renewable resources, such as times when solar is most abundant



Pando provides utilities in general a comprehensive web dashboard that displays important information such as:

How many customers are enrolled in their renewable programs

Participating customer usage charted against renewable energy availability

Effectiveness of alerts to inspire customers to shift their energy use to match renewable availability

Overall savings for participating customers

Pando ultimately aims to encourage greater renewable energy adoption by making it easier and more affordable to embrace the benefits of solar.

GMP will be rolling out Sun Match to eligible customers over the coming months. Customers interested in learning if they qualify to participate can email pilots@greenmountainpower.com.

About Pando

Pando, LO3 Energy’s flagship software platform, enables suppliers and clean energy operators to engage customers and offer new compensation models to optimize renewable energy assets. Pando’s tools for operators and their customers provide comprehensive data on energy usage and production with economic incentives to help users optimize consumption patterns while making maximum use of renewable resources. The platform supports new models for net metering and feed-in-tariffs to make customer-sited clean energy a more financially attractive proposition. Pando also includes extensive GHG emissions monitoring tools to ensure customers can track progress towards their clean energy goals. LO3 Energy has successfully deployed Pando in over a dozen markets around the world, working with major enterprises as well as shopping centers, schools, community solar installations, and microgrids. To learn more about Pando, visit www.lo3energy.com .

About LO3 Energy

Founded in 2015, LO3 Energy is a Portland, Oregon-based cleantech company that provides software to enable companies and communities to optimize renewable energy resources with advanced financial models and tools. The company is committed to working with energy consumers and asset owners to drive adoption of clean energy. LO3 Energy’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of electric grids worldwide with a software platform that enables partners to implement innovative compensation mechanisms that best support their customers, grid resources, and the networks they operate. The company is best known for its Pando suite of software, which provides utilities, suppliers, and asset owners with tools to integrate and leverage new compensation models to support customers making use of renewable assets. For more information, visit www.lo3energy.com .

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications

justin@trevicomm.com

‭(978) 539-7157‬



