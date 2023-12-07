Lo Bosworth Reveals She Tried 'Traptox' — and She's Loving The Results

On her new podcast Gut Feelings, the wellness entrepreneur talks about how getting Botox in her trapezius muscles gave her a 'ballerina neckline'

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Lauren "Lo" Bosworth in March 2023

Lo Bosworth is the latest star to try the "Traptox" trend, which is when you get Botox injected into your trapezius muscles to create the look of a more elongated neck — and she said she's loving the results.

On her new podcast Gut Feelings with Lo Bosworth, the former Hills reality star opened up to Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo about balancing holistic health with cosmetic procedures like injectables.

"You've shared that you haven't had Botox, fillers or plastic surgery," Bosworth, 37, says to DeSorbo, before adding, "I've had all of those things! I've been getting Botox since I was 26 or 27."

Bosworth continues, "You know what I tried a few months ago? Traptox," she says. She adds, "It works. I know I'm going to get s--t for talking about this, but I don't really care. I know that I'm the founder of a wellness business, but I believe in balance. I'm going to eat organic food and I'm also going to get Botox. It's ok. So I got trapezius botox before summer because I've always had overdeveloped trapezius muscles, and my neck line is now more of a ballerina neckline."

Related: Lo Bosworth Has Lost Touch with Her Laguna Beach and The Hills Costars: 'They Were More Like My Coworkers'

So what exactly is 'TrapTox' or 'Barbie Botox'?

According to Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, board certified cosmetic dermatologist at Shafer Clinic in New York City, Traptox is "a treatment that involves injecting a neuromodulator into the trapezius muscles, which are located behind the neck and in the upper back/shoulder area."

Dr. Engelmen says the result is a "slimmer, more graceful and delicate slope between the neck and shoulders....and the shoulders should appear more delicate and defined."

Story continues

Dr. Engelmen credits TikTok with making the trend go viral.

"The Barbie craze contributed to its popularity, as the treatment is nicknamed “Barbie Botox” due to the slimming and elongating effect (creating a more “Barbie doll-like” silhouette)," she says. "At Shafer Clinic, we have seen significantly more patients request this treatment over the past year or so."

So does it hurt? The short answer is no.

"It shouldn't be painful," Dr. Engelman says, adding that it actually relieves tension in the area. But but it will take a bite out of your wallet.

"The price of Traptox depends on the location of the clinic and how much is administered, but in general, the cost of one session may be anywhere from $1,750 to $3,000 or more," she says.

Bosworth recently launched her Gut Feelings podcast where she sits down with fun friends and guests like DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, and Kaitlyn Bristowe to talk openly about health and wellness, but also answer listener questions about a variety of topics.

"I think it really exemplifies what I'm good at, which is giving advice, being a friend. And so we are answering questions, listener questions about matters of the head, heart, and health," Bosworth tells PEOPLE.

Related: 'The Hills' Cast: Where Are They Now?

She says she has no problem getting personal on topics like Botox, or vaginal wellness.

"I think if you're going to come out with a podcast, it has to be original, organic, feel accessible. And so we're creating an advice show feels like it's very in line with what we do as a brand at Love Wellness, which is build and cultivate community."

She adds, "We're trying to create a safe community here and really support each other."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.