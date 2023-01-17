LNG Liquefaction Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminal Projects, 2021-2026

ReportLinker

Summary. Global liquefaction capacity increased from 346 mtpa in 2016 to 464 mtpa in 2021 at an AAGR of 5.9%. It is expected to increase from 464 mtpa in 2021 to 824 mtpa in 2026 at an AAGR of 11.5%.

Australia, Qatar, the US, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the key countries globally that accounted for over 65% of the total liquefaction capacity of the world in 2021. Badak (Indonesia), Sabine Pass Export (US), and Nigeria (Nigeria) are the three largest liquefaction terminals in the world. Each of Badak and Sabine Pass Export has a capacity of 22.5 mtpa and became operational in 1977 and 2016, respectively. Nigeria liquefaction terminal has 21.9 mtpa of capacity and started operations in 1999.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, planned, and announced liquefaction terminals globally with start years up to 2026

- Provides capacity data by liquefaction terminals from 2016 to 2021, outlook up to 2026

- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, and terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally

- Provides new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries from 2022-2026

- Latest developments and contracts related to liquefaction terminals, wherever available



Reasons to Buy

