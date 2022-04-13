LNG Canada joint-venture names Jason Klein as new chief executive

VANCOUVER — The joint-venture building a major liquefied natural gas terminal at Kitimat, B.C. has named Jason Klein as its new chief executive officer.

LNG Canada says Klein was previously a vice-president at Shell Canada, which owns a 40 per cent stake in the joint venture.

He was in charge of developing Shell's Integrated Gas business, including oversight of the LNG Canada project.

Klein is taking over from interim CEO Steve Corbin, who will return to his previous role of vice-president and executive project director.

Corbin stepped into the role after Peter Zebedee, LNG Canada's chief executive since 2019, left the company in March.

Construction on the terminal is now more than 60 per cent complete. The project is expected to be up and running by the middle of the decade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2022.

The Canadian Press