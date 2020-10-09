LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into a Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of a 70% Interest in New York’s Largest Franchise Dealership Group - Atlantic Automotive Group - and New York Logistics and Vehicle Storage Company - Atlantic Central Storage - Together Valued at $608,000,000

Upon closing and combined with our current ly cont r acted acquisitions , LMP’s revenues are expected to exceed $2.2B on an annualized basis in 2021 , with approximately $70M in pre-tax income and expected net income of $4.59 per share , which would likely make LMP a newcomer to the F ortune 1000 list of companies with over 1,600 employees ;

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) (the "Company" or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced its entry into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a 70% Interest in New York’s largest franchise dealership group, Atlantic Automotive Group, and New York logistics and vehicle storage company, Atlantic Central Storage, in a deal valued at $608,000,000.

Management will hold an Analyst and Investor conference call Monday, October 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company's business. Details of the call are included in this press release. Details of the call are included in this press release.

Evan Bernstein, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “This acquisition is expected to add an estimated $1.6 billion in revenue, $38 million in net income, or $3.18 per share, on an annualized basis in 2021, combined with our currently contracted acquisitions which we expect to close beginning the end of next month and the following months. We anticipate combined expected revenues post-closing to exceed $2.2 billion, generating approximately $55 million in net income, or$4.59 per share, based on 12 million shares outstanding post financings.” Mr. Bernstein added, “We are seeing a robust acquisition market as we continue to build our pipeline of prospective dealership acquisitions and intend on accelerating our acquisition strategy moving forward in our targeted regions, as well as recruiting adding additional management and promoting within our portfolio companies.”

Richard Aldahan, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer added, “This brings our total contracted new vehicle franchise count to 33: 2 Lexus, 5 Toyota, 3 Honda, 1 Subaru, 6 Hyundai, 3 Genesis, 3 KIA, 4 Chevrolet, 2 GMC, 2 Cadillac, and 2 Buick dealerships. In meeting the Atlantic management team, it became very clear why they are out-preforming most in the industry. Each and every one of them are loyal, passionate and proud of their company, and are the most talented management team I have seen in this industry. They contribute 110% at all times. I am looking forward to working with everyone in the company and building on their historical success. We plan to accelerate their growth and earnings by adding e-commerce and flexible subscription-leasing options for their customers. We believe this combined approach will produce continued revenue and earnings growth for us and our shareholders.”

Sam Tawfik, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I want to thank the Atlantic and LMP teams and everyone else involved for their tireless efforts in making this historic transaction happen. Looking forward, we are as optimistic as ever and focused on our next generation of innovation and growth as we roll out e-commerce home delivery, site-to-store, and ship-from-store delivery strategies for our customers and demonstrate the value of our e-commerce hybrid model at the growing list of auto dealerships we intend to acquire. We believe LMP’s e-commerce sales and subscription and technology overlayed at these dealerships will continue to demonstrate the value of our hybrid model. Upon closing, and combined with our currently contracted acquisitions, in 2021 we expect to have over 9,000 vehicles exposed and available nationwide on our online platform and app for our customers with a cost-efficient transportation and delivery network that we will begin to integrate and add to inventories shortly after close. This is an important addition to our network given Atlantic’s dominant and clustered presence in New York, one of the most important and lucrative markets in the United States. Atlantic’s vehicle fulfillment, reconditioning and service capacity will cost-effectively expand our free delivery radius and cut out multiple legs of costly transportation, logistics and reconditioning costs. Our team is as excited as ever and looking forward to working with our future teammates. As we have mentioned previously, we are seeing a robust acquisition market and have a pipeline of prospective acquisitions for which we are in active negotiations. We intend to continue to build our pipeline of prospective dealership acquisitions and accelerate our acquisition strategy moving forward. LMP currently plans on adding an additional 30 to 40 dealerships in 2021 that combined with the existing acquisitions under contract have the potential to represent $9.50 to $11.50 per share in annualized net income, expand our e-commerce and fulfillment presence, provide efficiencies and increase our inventory exposed in our lmpmotors.com online store.”

