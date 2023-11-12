Llywelyn Williams: Welshman defends title at Para Surfing World Championships

Llywelyn Williams has said he hopes to see Para-surfing included in the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028

Wales' Llywelyn Williams has successfully defended his world title at the ISA Para Surfing World Championships in California.

Williams, from Gwynedd in north Wales, triumphed in the men's kneeling category in 2022.

He repeated the feat at Huntington Beach, claiming gold ahead of Spain's Ibon Oregi.

It was the fifth time Williams had reached the final in seven years of competing.

He narrowly missed out on gold in 2021.

Williams was 16 when, in 2011, he was hit by a car while skateboarding.

He had his right leg amputated, was put into an induced coma and spent six weeks in intensive care.