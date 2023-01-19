Lloyds Pharmacy to close 237 branches in Sainsbury’s — London pharmacies affected
Lloyds Pharmacy is to close 237 in-store branches in Sainsbury’s supermarkets, only eight years after buying them.
Lloyds Pharmacy, which bought Sainsbury’s 280-strong pharmacy network for £125 million, said the closures were “in response to changing market conditions”.
It added that it was “exploring options” when it came to the closure of each site. The entire process is set to take place throughout 2023.
Individual branches will be put up for sale and the company said it was “working with colleagues potentially affected by the changes and has underlined its commitment to support them through the process”.
Lloyds pharmacies that aren’t based in Sainsbury’s stores will not be affected, however.
Which Lloyds Pharmacy Sainsbury’s sites in London are set to close?
The list of London Lloyds Pharmacy closures include:
Alperton
Archer Road
Bagshot Road
Blackheath
Chiswick
Cromwell Road
Crystal Palace
Dulwich
Eltham
Glen Road
Ladbroke Grove
Lewes Road
New Barnet
New Cross Gate
Nine Elms
Queens Road
Richmond
Streatham
Tewkesbury Road
Upper Norwood
West Green
Whitechapel.
Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of Lloyds Pharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.
“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”
Lloyds Pharmacy has not yet said how many workers will lose their jobs in the upcoming months. However, the Pharmacists’ Defence Association (PDA) Union said it would provide its members with the necessary information for them to exercise their rights accordingly.
Mark Pitt, assistant general secretary of the PDA Union, said: “We have seen many disposals of Lloyds Pharmacy branches over recent months and we know more may occur. However, for every disposal there has been a buyer, therefore patients and communities have seen no reduction in availability, the pharmacy network has not lost capacity and there were no job losses.
“This situation is different and means significant reductions in access to a pharmacy for patients and we expect those who represent communities to be concerned about the loss of a key part of their local NHS service.”
