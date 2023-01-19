Lloyds Pharmacy to close 237 branches in Sainsbury’s — London pharmacies affected

Lloyds Pharmacy has not yet said how many workers will lose their jobs in the upcoming months (PA Archive/PA Images)

Lloyds Pharmacy is to close 237 in-store branches in Sainsbury’s supermarkets, only eight years after buying them.

Lloyds Pharmacy, which bought Sainsbury’s 280-strong pharmacy network for £125 million, said the closures were “in response to changing market conditions”.

It added that it was “exploring options” when it came to the closure of each site. The entire process is set to take place throughout 2023.

Individual branches will be put up for sale and the company said it was “working with colleagues potentially affected by the changes and has underlined its commitment to support them through the process”.

Lloyds pharmacies that aren’t based in Sainsbury’s stores will not be affected, however.

Fgs now @sainsburys and @LloydsPharmacy are parting ways and closing branches. This is THE most convenient way to collect prescriptions because most pharmacies in my town close at 5pm. What another blow to the general public 👎 — Samantha Smith (@samanthaaa0202) January 19, 2023

Which Lloyds Pharmacy Sainsbury’s sites in London are set to close?

The list of London Lloyds Pharmacy closures include:

Alperton

Archer Road

Bagshot Road

Blackheath

Chiswick

Cromwell Road

Crystal Palace

Dulwich

Eltham

Glen Road

Ladbroke Grove

Lewes Road

New Barnet

New Cross Gate

Nine Elms

Queens Road

Richmond

Streatham

Tewkesbury Road

Upper Norwood

West Green

Whitechapel.

Absolute moron. @LloydsPharmacy head person in Scotland, forgetting to tell an entire branch they are closing or being sold.



My predictions is he will probably be making bad decisions for @NHSGGC within 6 months. pic.twitter.com/k1cIvB8dBw — Scottish pharmacist voice. (@Pharmcheckersc1) January 19, 2023

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of Lloyds Pharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”

Lloyds Pharmacy has not yet said how many workers will lose their jobs in the upcoming months. However, the Pharmacists’ Defence Association (PDA) Union said it would provide its members with the necessary information for them to exercise their rights accordingly.

Mark Pitt, assistant general secretary of the PDA Union, said: “We have seen many disposals of Lloyds Pharmacy branches over recent months and we know more may occur. However, for every disposal there has been a buyer, therefore patients and communities have seen no reduction in availability, the pharmacy network has not lost capacity and there were no job losses.

“This situation is different and means significant reductions in access to a pharmacy for patients and we expect those who represent communities to be concerned about the loss of a key part of their local NHS service.”