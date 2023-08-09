Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox posts sharp H1 profit increase as premiums rise

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Hiscox posted pretax profit of $265 million in the first half, helped by rising premium rates, it said on Wednesday, a sharp increase from a profit of $25 million a year earlier.

Commercial insurers have faced hefty claims in recent years from issues such as hurricanes and wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. They have responded by raising rates and restricting coverage.

"Our portfolio of businesses, our people and innovation to meet the changing needs of our customers position us well to continue delivering high-quality growth and earnings," chief executive Aki Hussain said in a statement.

Net insurance contract written premiums rose by 11.4% in constant currency terms to $1.95 billion.

In the London market, Hiscox saw premium rate rises of 9% overall. Household property rates rose 27% and major property rates gained 23%, with Hiscox seeing further rate rises this year.

Rising interest rates helped Hiscox's investment performance, which showed a positive return of $122 million, compared with a $214 million loss a year earlier.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)