Lloyds chief explains decision to seize The Telegraph

Charlie Nunn said The Telegraph remains a ‘well-performing business’ - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg Finance LP

The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group has said he decided to take ownership of The Telegraph because a debt secured against it by the previous proprietors, the Barclay family, had been due for more than a decade.

Charlie Nunn made the lender’s first public comments on the situation since he sent in receivers and ousted Barclay family representatives from the board of The Telegraph last month.

He said: “We’ve had a longstanding debt with the [Barclay family] that has been in remediation for a long time; over 10 years.

“I inherited that situation and we felt it was the right time to take the action we’ve taken on behalf of our shareholders and make sure we were trying to get the right economic return on the debt that we had been providing to the companies and the family.”

It is understood the debt was more than £1bn. Lloyds has written off some or all of it in its accounts and so stands to profit from a sale of The Telegraph expected to begin formally in September. The bank will also auction The Spectator magazine, which was also owned by the Barclay family as part of the same group of companies.

Mr Nunn, who took over the running of Lloyds from Antonio Horta-Osorio in 2020, said both “are well-performing businesses”. The Telegraph this week reported a pre-tax profit for 2022 of £39m, an increase of 32pc.

With a General Election looming, senior Conservatives have expressed concerns about Lloyds owning an influential news organisation. Some called for new long-term ownership for the company to be secured as soon as possible as it navigates the shift to digital subscriptions.

However, Mr Nunn said: “There’s no need to have a rushed sale process here.”

He added: “We’ve set up an independent receivership and this is all being managed totally independently from executives at Lloyds Banking Group. You can imagine why that’s important for us and for me personally so we aren’t involved in the decision making around how the process is being run.

“We’ve given the receivers the complete freedom to run a process with the right diligence and, from our perspective, to ensure the process is run well from a UK perspective and maximise the returns for our shareholders.”

Receivers from the specialist consultancy AlixPartners have appointed the City veteran Mike McTighe to oversee the auction as chairman of The Telegraph’s parent company. Mr McTighe is also chairman of BT’s network arm Openreach and the spreadbetting provider IG Group, and is well-known to Lloyds from his work on previous debt restructuring processes.

The Barclay family declined to comment.

