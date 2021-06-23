Lloyds Banking Group closures: The 44 branches to go this year
Lloyds Banking Group revealed on Wednesday that it is to close 44 branches across England and Wales this year.
The decision will see eight London sites close their doors, including a large Lloyds branch on Regent Street.
In total, 29 Lloyds Bank branches and 15 Halifax branches will shut.
Many Britons have shifted their financial management online during the pandemic. Lloyds Banking Group said its branch transactions have fallen by 10% per year in the five years to March 2020, and have slumped further since Covid hit.
Vim Maru, Retail Director for Lloyds Banking Group, put the decision to close the 44 branches down to the fact that over the past five years the group saw customers carry out fewer transactions at those locations.
He pointed to the group’s surge in online banking customers, and said: “Like many businesses on the high street, we must change for a future where branches will be used in a different way, and visited less often.”
Unite Union slammed the decision as “a bitter blow for customers, staff and local communities”.
Unite national officer, Caren Evans, said the move “will deny our communities of essential services such as access to cash and experienced highly trained staff”.
But Maru said that the group will “continue to give our customers a choice in how they bank, with branches sitting alongside telephone banking, online and mobile banking, our video appointment services, our cashback through local shops programme, our participation in the industry BankHUB cash initiative and 11,500 Post Offices, at which our customers can bank and access cash”.
The group said that no compulsory redundancies were made as a result of the decision, and that it had consulted its unions, Accord and Unite.
The full list of Lloyds and Halifax branches set to close:
Lloyds
Bournemouth Westbourne
Lloyds
Cardiff Rumney
Lloyds
Leeds Horsforth
Halifax
Manchester Cross St
Lloyds
Northwood
Halifax
Plaistow West Ham
Lloyds
Stony Stratford
Lloyds
Church Village
Lloyds
Morley
Lloyds
London Regent St
Lloyds
Oakham
Lloyds
Brixham
Lloyds
Quinton
Lloyds
Mildenhall
Lloyds
Berkeley Square
Halifax
Chesham
Lloyds
Faversham
Halifax
Chertsey
Lloyds
Brighton Preston Circus
Lloyds
Gants Hill
Halifax
Fleet
Lloyds
Halstead
Lloyds
Holsworthy
Halifax
Harpenden
Lloyds
Henley-on-Thames
Lloyds
Hendon
Halifax
Potters Bar
Lloyds
Kempston
Halifax
Kenilworth
Lloyds
Towcester
Halifax
Hinckley
Lloyds
Kentish Town
Halifax
Market Harborough
Lloyds
Tadley
Halifax
Upminster
Halifax
Rugeley
Lloyds
Bromborough
Lloyds
Cheltenham Bath Rd
Halifax
Cheshunt
Lloyds
Haslemere
Lloyds
Newport Maindee
Halifax
Pinner
Lloyds
Sedgley Dudley
Halifax
Chesterfield Cent Pav
Read More
44 Lloyds Bank and Halifax branches to close
Glaxo chief Emma Walmsley unveils crunch plan for decade of growth
CMA cheers ‘real win’ for leaseholders from latest commitments
Why Huawei and London are ideal partners to embrace a digital future