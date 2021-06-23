Lloyds Banking Group closures: The 44 branches to go this year

(PA Archive)

Lloyds Banking Group revealed on Wednesday that it is to close 44 branches across England and Wales this year.

The decision will see eight London sites close their doors, including a large Lloyds branch on Regent Street.

In total, 29 Lloyds Bank branches and 15 Halifax branches will shut.

Many Britons have shifted their financial management online during the pandemic. Lloyds Banking Group said its branch transactions have fallen by 10% per year in the five years to March 2020, and have slumped further since Covid hit.

Vim Maru, Retail Director for Lloyds Banking Group, put the decision to close the 44 branches down to the fact that over the past five years the group saw customers carry out fewer transactions at those locations.

He pointed to the group’s surge in online banking customers, and said: “Like many businesses on the high street, we must change for a future where branches will be used in a different way, and visited less often.”

Unite Union slammed the decision as “a bitter blow for customers, staff and local communities”.

Unite national officer, Caren Evans, said the move “will deny our communities of essential services such as access to cash and experienced highly trained staff”.

But Maru said that the group will “continue to give our customers a choice in how they bank, with branches sitting alongside telephone banking, online and mobile banking, our video appointment services, our cashback through local shops programme, our participation in the industry BankHUB cash initiative and 11,500 Post Offices, at which our customers can bank and access cash”.

The group said that no compulsory redundancies were made as a result of the decision, and that it had consulted its unions, Accord and Unite.

The full list of Lloyds and Halifax branches set to close:

Lloyds

Bournemouth Westbourne

Lloyds

Cardiff Rumney

Lloyds

Leeds Horsforth

Halifax

Manchester Cross St

Lloyds

Northwood

Halifax

Plaistow West Ham

Lloyds

Stony Stratford

Lloyds

Church Village

Lloyds

Morley

Lloyds

London Regent St

Lloyds

Oakham

Lloyds

Brixham

Lloyds

Quinton

Lloyds

Mildenhall

Lloyds

Berkeley Square

Halifax

Chesham

Lloyds

Faversham

Halifax

Chertsey

Lloyds

Brighton Preston Circus

Lloyds

Gants Hill

Halifax

Fleet

Lloyds

Halstead

Lloyds

Holsworthy

Halifax

Harpenden

Lloyds

Henley-on-Thames

Lloyds

Hendon

Halifax

Potters Bar

Lloyds

Kempston

Halifax

Kenilworth

Lloyds

Towcester

Halifax

Hinckley

Lloyds

Kentish Town

Halifax

Market Harborough

Lloyds

Tadley

Halifax

Upminster

Halifax

Rugeley

Lloyds

Bromborough

Lloyds

Cheltenham Bath Rd

Halifax

Cheshunt

Lloyds

Haslemere

Lloyds

Newport Maindee

Halifax

Pinner

Lloyds

Sedgley Dudley

Halifax

Chesterfield Cent Pav

