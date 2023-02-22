Lloyds bankers to share £446m bonus pot – largest in four years

Lloyds Banking Group staff will share their largest bonus pot in four years, despite the lender reporting flat annual profits as it put aside more money to protect against a potential jump in defaults amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Lloyds, which owns Halifax and is the UK’s largest mortgage lender, said its top performing bankers would share a bonus pool worth £446m for their work in 2022 – up 11% from £399m last year and the largest sum to be distributed among employees since 2018.

The lender also revealed a £3.8m pay packet for its chief executive, Charlie Nunn. However, that is down 31% from the £5.5m he received in 2021, when he was handed a £4.2m buyout to compensate him for shares he gave up when he left HSBC to become Lloyds chief executive in August that same year.

The banking group reported flat profits of £6.9bn for the year, in line with average estimates from analysts, despite recording a near-50% jump in net interest income to £14bn, which accounts for the difference between what the bank pays out to savers and charges its loan and mortgage customers.

A series of interest rate hikes by the Bank of England, compounded by Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget in September, have led UK lenders to drastically increase borrowing costs on mortgages and loans.

Those charges led to a substantial increase in net interest income for Lloyds in the final three months of the year, helping fourth-quarter profits surge 80% to £1.8bn.

However, Nunn and other high street bank bosses have denied shortchanging savers by failing to increase interest rates on savings accounts at the same pace.

Related: Big banks are raking in billions in profit, and we all pay the price – time for a new windfall tax | Fran Boait

The increase in annual net interest income was offset, in part, by a significant drop in other income, which includes its equity investments business. However, Lloyds was also forced to put aside £1.5bn to protect itself against a potential increase in defaults by its borrowers, who could struggle to repay their loans and mortgages in an economic downturn.

Story continues

That contrasts with a release of £1.4bn a year earlier, when the lifting of Covid restrictions had increased optimism over the UK’s economic prospects.

While Lloyds has not seen a significant increase in defaults, its data showed how customers have made changes to their spending habits. The amount they shopped at discount supermarkets rose by 18% in 2022, with a third of them planning to switch to value brands over the next 12 months. About a fifth of Lloyds’ 26 million customers also said they planned to cancel at least one subscription this year.

It comes amid weaker forecasts for the UK economy. “We are seeing a slightly more negative outlook than we saw at the end of Q3,” Nunn told reporters on Wednesday. He said the bank was now expecting a 1-1.2% decline in UK GDP this year, a 7% drop in house prices, and a slight increase in unemployment that could reach 5.3% in 2024.

“We are predicting what we call a mild recession – nothing like the financial crisis, more like some of the earlier recessions we had in the early part of this century, but still a meaningful one for our customers, and especially those lower income parts of the UK, who we know will struggle to make ends meet. So we’re very focused on them,” the chief executive said.

Lloyds also announced it was planning to increase shareholder payouts, by paying out a final dividend of 1.6p a share, and launching a share buyback programme worth up to £2bn.

However, Lloyds shares fell 2.5% in Wednesday morning trading, amid fears that profits could take a hit in the months ahead.

“Markets may be preparing for higher interest rates for longer, but the boost in profits for banks may have already reached its peak,” Joshua Warner, a market analyst at City Index, said. “While higher rates will continue to improve margins in 2023, Lloyds warned costs will rise around 3.4% and more provisions could be on the cards after Lloyds conceded the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain.”