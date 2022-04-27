Lloyds Bank warning on economy as it tells customers “seek help”

Simon English
·2 min read
Lloyds customers reported having issues with their online banking on Thursday (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)
Lloyds customers reported having issues with their online banking on Thursday (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Wire)

BRITAIN’S biggest bank today issued stark warnings about what could happen to the economy if inflation takes grip and told customers in trouble to seek help sooner rather than later.

Lloyds Bank also added £177 million to its reserves, a sign of its fears about how many loans could go bad.

That’s a reversal of last year when Lloyds and other banks released hundreds of millions of cash set aside for Covid defaults.

While first quarter profit of £1.6 billion was better than the City expected, it was also down 14% on a year ago suggesting the bounce back from Covid has now been usurped by fears about the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

Yesterday Primark boss George Weston said he feared the UK was heading “back to the 70s” as an inflationary spiral grips the nation.

Lloyds boss Charlie Nunn was less dramatic, using the word “uncertain” to describe the outlook. He said: “We are proactively contacting customers where we feel they may need assistance and will continue to help with financial health checks and other means of support. We encourage customers, where affected, to get advice early and talk to us.”

In the small print, the bank’s outlook was in places grim. Its “downside” assessment of the economy has unemployment at 6.1% next year, house prices down 7% and growth at a torpid 0.7%. The “severe downside” bet has house prices down 12.1% as unemployment hits 8.5% and the UK sinks into recession.

As a clear proxy for the UK economy, that would undoubtedly hit Lloyds own returns. The lacklustre shares, among the most widely held by small investors, edged up 1p to 47p.

Rising interest rates will boost bank profit margins, but loans going bad as families struggle with fuel and food bills is plainly a bigger factor.

Smaller rival Metro Bank, a loss-maker, said today the economic environment was “changing”.

Nunn, paid £5.5 million already this year by Lloyds, thanks to a £4.2 million buyout of shares he held with previous employer HSBC, wants Lloyds to expand rapidly in wealth management.

While Lloyds does not have direct exposure to Ukraine or Russia, the higher energy costs the war is leading to will hurt its customers.

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, said: “Against the backdrop of an unstable UK economy and an increasingly squeezed consumer, Lloyds has made a generally impressive start to the year. Even so, the instability of the economy is one which has particular resonance for Lloyds, given that it is often seen as a barometer for the UK economy.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi