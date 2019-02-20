Lloyd backing Windies to be "formidable" challenge at Cricket World Cup

The Windies will be hoping to channel their inner Clive Lloyd at the ICC Cricket World Cup

West Indies legend Clive Lloyd believes his country will be a surprise package in this summer’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

The double World Cup winner hopes they will be able to field their strongest XI when they face Pakistan in their opener on May 31.

With the likes of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard regularly plying their trade in Twenty20 competitions across the globe, the Windies have struggled at times to field competitive teams and have dropped to ninth in the one-day rankings.

But Lloyd believes it could all come together for this summer’s tournament, with their best players taking to the field together on the biggest international stage.

“I think they can be the surprise package,” Lloyd said.

“The West Indies had a very good one day side four years running but you can never get the same guys playing.

“They go off to the IPL or somewhere else. But when you have them they gel together.

“They were quite a formidable side. If they have the right combination here they will be a force to be reckoned with in this competition.”

Lloyd was speaking at the launch of the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, where Nelson’s Column was transformed into a giant set of wickets as cricket took over Trafalgar Square to mark 100 days until the start of the tournament.

The event, where Sir Alastair Cook and James Anderson also appeared, commences the 100-day tour of England and Wales and will be at over 100 locations and events before arriving back in London ready for the opening match on May 30.

Lloyd knows a thing or two about lifting the World Cup trophy, having won the inaugural competition in 1975, then a 60-over per side tournament.

As captain of the Windies he scored 102 off 85 balls to be named man of the match in the final as Australia were beaten by 17 runs at Lord’s – where the final will be played this year on July 14.

The team would go on to retain the trophy four years later, this time beating hosts England by 92 runs off the back of Viv Richards’ 138, with Lloyd having fond memories of the wins.

“It was a great day,” Lloyd said of winning the inaugural World Cup.

“We had a lot of support, a lot of people watching us playing at Lords for the time. It was quite exciting and a day that I will never forget.

“We weren’t favourites and we were in the competition for the first time. Some of us had played one day cricket in England and some of the guys it was quite new to therm.

“It was a new type of cricket and we played well as we went along really. We didn’t say whether we were going to beat this one or that one, we just wanted to play and play well.

“We did surprise a few people in the first couple of games, and we had a hiccup was against Pakistan in Birmingham where we had to get nearly 60-odd in 14 overs.

“Derek Murray and Andy Roberts saw us home. From then on we said it looks like we can win this competition.”

