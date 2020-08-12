NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Lendlease Corporation Limited

("Lendlease " or "the Company") (OTC:LLESY). Investors who purchased Lendlease securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/llesy.

The investigation concerns whether Lendlease and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2018, Lendlease stated that it required a previously unannounced provision of AU$350M due to underperformance in its engineering division. Following this news, Lendlease's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price dropped $3.12 per ADR, or 24%, to close at $9.48 on November 12, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Lendlease shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/llesy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein | Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/601343/LLESY-Investor-Alert-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Announces-Investigation-of-Lendlease-Corporation-Limited-and-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-the-Firm



