You’ll Want All Wicker Furniture at Home After Seeing These Pieces

Amanda Lindroth, the Bahamas-based designer known for her island spirit and breezy interiors, has become synonymous with all things rattan; her signature bamboo-wrapped hurricanes and woven trays have gained cult status among fashionable beach dwellers since she debuted them in 2016. With wildly successful, well-stocked shops in Palm Beach and Charleston, South Carolina, it seemed only natural for Lindroth to expand her eponymous wicker wares to include furniture. While we can guess that she hadn’t anticipated that her launch would coincide with a global pandemic, we can also bet that it won’t slow sales a bit. (Who wouldn’t want to channel the Slim Aarons high life while we’re all at home?) We caught up with the designer to talk about her new unpretentiously chic collection and how you can enjoy that feeling of vacation bliss in your home—read on and shop some of our favorites below.



ELLE Decor: What made you decide to launch a furniture collection? Is it something you’ve always wanted to do?

Amanda Lindroth: I wanted to revive a few favorite go-tos that I look for in vintage for all of my projects. We were able to give them our spin and are delighted with the collection.

ED: What was your inspiration?

AL: The collection is a reflection on the lighthearted, joy-filled, breezy times we all dream about and love. Summer is coming! There are more than 50 pieces here, including mirrors and lighting and a few decorative objects. There are about 25 pieces of furniture.



ED: Which piece is your favorite?

AL: The pagodas are so charming, and the Paradise four-poster bed is so, so wonderful...but saying that, I feel a bit disloyal to all the other lovely pieces!

ED: Have you incorporated any of the new furniture or bedding into your own home?

AL: Due to the coronavirus, my shipment was delayed. But my house will be transformed soon! I promise to share images as soon as my container arrives.



ED: I assume you are sheltering in place in the Bahamas. How are you coping with the situation right now?



AL: Yes. Our prime minister has us on a 24/7 total lockdown—even no walking the dog! I have enjoyed it. We are all working very well on video meetings. Actually, the whole thing has been fascinating, really. It is most exciting that all of the social distancing is working and that we may see the world reopen soon.

ED: Do you have any advice for our readers on how to make the most of being at home?



AL: Yes! Let’s all get back to the table with our families. Setting a pretty table, lighting the candles, playing games—Trivial Pursuit has been our game—all of these are the silver linings of this stay-at-home time.









