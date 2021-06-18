You’ll want to wear these stylish espadrilles all spring and summer long

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Everyone has a couple of pairs of flip-flops and a few nicer pairs of sandals that they wear every summer. But what should you wear on the days when you don’t need to dress up but do want to wear something cuter than flip-flops? Espadrilles, of course!

This popular shoe style is typically covered in canvas and has a fiber-wrapped sole, making them ideal for the warmer months. A whether you prefer a heel or a flat or gravitate towards a neutral or colorful shoe, espadrilles are essential this season. Wear them to the beach, to lunch or to the office — they work anywhere.

Shop seven hot pairs of espadrilles below, all for under $100.

Manebi creates gorgeous handmade shoes in Spain, and these bandana-print espadrilles are a summer must-have. Perfect to pair with shorts or a sundress, Manebi also offers similar styles with bandana prints in pretty pastel colors.

Currently on sale for over 60 percent off, these Eileen Fisher espadrilles are available in six different shades and in both suede and leather designs. These shoes fit true to size and have elastic cords that will keep them in place as you run around this season.

These 3.5-inch wedge espadrilles are a great way to add some height comfortably to your summer ‘fits. Also, Soludos uses sustainable linen and biodegradable jute to create these cute lace-up wedges. This style is also available in pink, black and navy blue.

Affordable and cute, these light blue platforms from Lulu’s are a total closet staple. The shoes themselves are vegan (hence the friendly price tag), have a rubber sole for traction and a cushioned insole to keep your feet happy while standing on the 2.25-inch heel.

Available in seven colors and sizes 5-11, these open toe espadrilles are a total steal for under $40. These shoes also feature a 2.25-inch platform and an adjustable ankle strap. Wear these sandals when running errands, out to brunch or even to the office.

Also handmade in Spain, these studded espadrilles from Alohas are easy to dress up or down. This style features a buckle to keep your feet from slides out of the shoe no matter where you are. Wear these to the office or the beach with ease!

Available in five different hues, Vince Camuto’s Kastela Ankle-Wrap Sandals are getting rave reviews. One shopper said: “The perfect casual summer sandal! If I could afford to buy them in every color, I would!” Pro tip: Sign up to get emails from the brand, and you’ll get a code to save 15 percent.

