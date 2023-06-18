I’ll vote against the privileges committee’s Boris report – for the sake of Parliament

Boris Johnson - Kirsty O'Connor

By any standards, the vote on the privileges committee verdict on Boris Johnson tomorrow is historic and deserves careful, objective constitutional analysis in the interests of Parliament as a whole. I shall vote against the motion that approves the Committee on Privileges’ report because I do not believe it serves Parliament well.

Political impeachment for good constitutional reasons was effectively abolished in 1806, but in many respects it seems that the Johnson case and the media approach to it has often conveyed many of the highly charged problems of that obsolete procedure. “Contempt” is also an ancient procedure, as is privilege. Neither should be considered an elastic concept, and neither should be treated as exclusively to be applied by a given committee for a particular issue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The principles governing whether a minister has misled Parliament are contained in a 1997 Resolution of the House unanimously adopted following a series of select committee reports in the 1990s after the Arms to Iraq saga. Senior ministers were alleged to have misled the Commons. The Resolution reflects the principle that no minister shall be expected to resign or be forced to resign, unless a statement made by them at the Dispatch Box “knowingly misleads” the House.

To change this fundamental precept would have profound consequences for democratic accountability. It would not have merely a chilling effect for the future but a positively freezing one. It would affect all governments, Conservative or Labour. It would also apply to civil servants who under the Civil Service Code are also governed by the words “knowingly misleads”.

However, the Labour motion on the privileges committee investigation, passed on the 21 April 2022, deliberately left out the word “knowingly”. It was a Labour bear trap for Boris Johnson and the government. For reasons I will never understand, it was not voted down when it was clearly inconsistent with the enduring and present Resolution of 1997.

I took part in that debate and challenged Labour on the wording of the motion. Sir Chris Bryant, who had recused himself from the chairmanship of the privileges committee only the previous day, admitted to me in the debate that “intention” was an essential ingredient on the question of misleading. Sir Keir Starmer dodged the issue.

So when the motion went through by default and the Committee was set up on 21 July and issued a preliminary report on its procedure, I immediately put down an Early Day Motion on the Commons Order Paper with colleagues. I pointed out the precedent of the 1997 Resolution and other inconsistencies, and called for the motion of 21 April to be rescinded. I still hold that view and even more so now as the case has unfolded. I will address this in the Commons debate tomorrow, alongside other matters.

These other matters include questions of conflicts of interest and recusal, and the subjection of an accused to the taking of an oath, which as a chairman of a select committee I know to be almost unprecedented.

Another issue of great constitutional importance came up seven months before partygate was ever raised. The justice select committee very properly held an inquiry on the principles and lack of them arising from the Covid rules and guidance, including in its report its profound concern about the inconsistencies in the different approaches taken by different police and local authorities.

Story continues

These became evident in the contrasting approach taken by Durham Constabulary in the Barnards Castle and Sir Keir Starmer matters and that of the Metropolitan Police in respect of No 10. The committee received legal evidence on the principles of law as well as cogent analysis criticising the rules and guidance from the then deputy counsel to the Speaker on domestic legislation, Daniel Greenberg. He drew specific attention to the “lack of clarity as to what regulations applied to specific situations at what times” and that there was evidence that local authorities and police forces on some occasions had misunderstood the regulations.

The accusation levelled against Johnson – that he had “deliberately” misled Parliament – is therefore a matter of legal interpretation on which he had been relying on the advice given. The privileges committee surely should have taken legal evidence from the lawyers advising Johnson at the time he was receiving that advice.

However, no one, not even the lawyers, could be assumed to have got the legal advice right, so how could Johnson, who is himself not a lawyer, be expected to give accurate legal or other statements when confronted by a Leader of the Opposition who himself was a former director of public prosecutions? Even he would not have been able to give a clear legal assessment of the Covid regulations and guidance applicable at the time.

Given all this, and more besides on the record of Boris Johnson and his historic achievements, I simply could not vote for the privileges committee’s report. I hope that others on all sides of the House listen and will do the same.

Sir Bill Cash is Conservative MP for Stone

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.