‘I’ll get you to the top of Everest – but it’ll cost you £200,000’

Kenton Cool, 49, is a mountaineer and mountain guide who found fame in 2003 when nominated for the Piolet D’or – the climbing Oscars.

He was the first to complete the “Everest Triple Crown”, a three-peak climb in one continuous push from base camp. He has climbed the world’s tallest mountain some 16 times and today he lives in the Cotswolds with his family.

What’s the most and least you charge for mountain guiding?

I do three or four trips beyond Europe a year and predominantly work one-to-one in a bespoke manner with high net worth individuals.

If you go to Everest with me, the starting price is about $250,000 (£197,000), depending on who you are and how much training is required beforehand.

The most I’ve charged for Everest would be $350,000 to $375,000. Out of that comes $11,000 per person to the Nepali government for the climbing permit and fees for significant logistical costs.

What do Sherpas think about all this money flying around?

Generally, they’re comparatively well-paid. However, with the Western clients coming in they can obviously see there’s a differential.

Years ago in Chinese Tibet I was sitting in a rudimentary bar – dirty, dusty and smoky, high on the Tibetan Plateau – where three Tibetan men were watching Dallas on TV. It left me wondering, watching the helicopters, shoulder pads and limousines, if they thought I was the same as the characters in the show.

While the average wage in Nepal is $400 to $500 a year, my number-one Sherpa, Dorje Gylgen, has got a small apartment in Kathmandu, a house in Pangboche [in the Himalayas]; his children go to a paid school.

So for a Nepali he’s very affluent, though he’s never been outside Nepal.

The top Sherpas in Nepal are considered rock stars. Dorje will happily make $10,000 just on an Everest trip plus bonuses, and with the autumn trips he’ll probably earn another $5,000 or $6,000.

On our early expeditions to Pakistan or India, trekking to various base camps with lots of porters, the exchange rates were such that you’d end up with huge quantities of local currency you’d need to pay them. So you’d need a porter just to carry the money they were all to get paid with.

What have you charged for corporate talks?

My wife is adamant that you can never be negotiated up. But I was flown to Madrid once for a big multinational and one of its major stakeholders asked what my fee was. I told him and he said: “That won’t do at all. You’re far too modest. Allow me to negotiate for you.” And I got negotiated up to three times my £7,500 asking price.

How did your childhood influence your attitude to money?

I was lucky growing up inside the M25, near Uxbridge, to have access to the outdoors because that’s where I found myself.

My mother was a florist when she met my father and later worked in a supermarket then a greengrocer’s when my sister and I went to school.

My father was a photographer who was unemployed during my teenage years and we didn’t have two brass farthings to rub together. I used to glue my shoes together before going to school because the heels kept falling off.

So as I grew up I wanted to be self-sufficient financially because I didn’t want to be in the same situation. I saw the struggle they went through to buy clothes and feed us.

We rented a tiny bungalow and there were disagreements between my parents. Growing up without cash in an affluent area, you could see other people that did have money, although I realised it isn’t a conduit to happiness because I had a very happy childhood.

What was your first job?

At 13 I worked on the next door farm, plucking turkeys for Christmas; and in the summer holidays I helped with bailing and things like that.

Do you use cash, debit cards or credit cards?

Predominantly debit cards and occasionally cash. I try to avoid credit cards: I’ve always been averse to holding any sort of debt, other than a mortgage.

Do you have Isas?

Yes. And the children have various Isas set up as well. I don’t know what type as I use an adviser for that.

Have you invested in property?

Not as such. I have a property in France which I rent out from the time that I used to live and work in France. And we have the house we live in in Gloucestershire.

Do you invest in the stock market?

I’ve got one or two small investments in some start-ups: all up over the years £40,000 or so.

One was about £25,000 in FATMAP, an online mapping company, and Mission, a company that makes speciality tea. FATMAP is worth considerably more than that at the moment.

They’ve done pretty well over the years and grown exponentially. Mission is relatively new and still growing.

Dare I say it, I hold a crypto investment, which I took out 18 months ago, for what that’s worth these days. The initial investment was $20,000. They bombed.

My last crypto investment isn’t doing very well. I should’ve exited six months ago, but I exited two months ago, leaving a tiny amount in there.

We’ve also got private pensions and I’ve got a few BP shares I’ve had since I was 16, when they were about £3.30 a share. I think they’re pretty much the same now.

Does money make you happy?

Certainly not.

Having just spent two weeks in Bhutan where they say “‘Gross National Happiness’ [the term first coined by King Jigme Singye Wangchuck in 1972] is more important than Gross Domestic Product”, it’s easy to see that money does not lead to happiness.

Beyond a roof over your house, food and medical care, I think money does not really bring anyone happiness.

What have been your best and worst financial decisions?

Best: FATMAP. A friend of mine started it up in around 2015, and I was interested in the technology. I’ve made five or six times my initial investment, and some shares have been issued as well. Worst: the crypto.

Have you done lucrative adverts?

I was involved with a French company, Schmidt Kitchens. We built a kitchen on a cliff-face in France where I made an omelette, and they paid me €30,000-€40,000.

Have you ever been ripped off?

Only when travelling in far-flung places, such as in India once. I bought into a two-day tour from a travel agent shop in Delhi for $200 to see the Taj Mahal or something when I was about 21 and travelling on a shoestring.

We had a week there before going into the mountains. We paid, went to the hotel and turned up the next day and there was no shop at all: it was a complete front.

What is the fee for your partner company, In Cool Company, to ‘super-charge’ someone’s business?

It depends what we need to do for that organisation. We’re currently working with a number of Fintech [financial technology] companies. They’re fast-growing, often with young CEOs and they’ve got uptake in staff numbers.

We help a company grow and develop through that growth stage by doing a cultural analysis.

The cost can range from a few thousand pounds to almost the sky’s the limit, depending on how much work and investment needs to go into that organisation.

How much a year do you receive from partners, like Land Rover?

Land Rover kindly provides me with a vehicle and insures it; plus extra ones if needed for trips.

I’ve been a global ambassador for them for about 10 years. I’m on a retainer with some of the partners, the total amount coming in up to £20,000 a year.

What’s the hardest lesson you’ve learnt about money?

Don’t trust everything you hear: not everybody has your best interests at heart.

When my grandfather died (I was about 10) my parents inherited a little cash from him and invested it. And that disappeared. Some adviser had come round to the house.