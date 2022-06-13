Who’ll show up and who won’t for Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp? Podcast

The final week of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason workouts have arrived and mandatory minicamp means players like defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark should be in town this week. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell preview the week ahead.

Also, 2022 looms as an important season for players like running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Nick Bolton. Edwards-Helaire looks to firmly establish himself as the Chiefs’ top option and Bolton takes over at middle linebacker and the responsibilities that come with it.

After this week, the Chiefs and rest of the NFL take a break. Next stop: training camp at Missouri Western in St. Joseph in late July.

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has yet to sign his franchise tender, which carries a $16.6 million price tag. But Chiefs GM Brett Veach expressed confidence on Friday that a longer-term deal can still get done before the NFL’s July 15 deadline.

Story links:

Why this is a vital year for Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton settling in nicely with new ‘green dot’ role