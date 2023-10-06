We’ll retake Scotland, says Labour after trouncing SNP in Rutherglen by-election

Michael Shanks, the new Labour MP for Rutherglen, celebrates with Anas Sarwar, the party's leader in Scotland - PA

Labour is on the verge of a major comeback in Scotland in next year’s general election that could propel Sir Keir Starmer into Downing Street, the party has declared, after trouncing the SNP in a “seismic” by-election.

Michael Shanks, the new Labour MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, declared that there was “no part of this country where Labour can’t win” after attracting an extraordinary 58.6 per cent of the popular vote in the contest.

In a humiliating night for the SNP and First Minister Humza Yousaf, there was a 20.4 per cent swing to Labour compared to the 2019 general election, when the Nationalists easily took the seat.

Sir John Curtice, the UK’s most eminent psephologist, said the result was Labour’s best by-election result since the war and would herald a return to the party’s dominance of Scotland if replicated across the country.

He said Labour would win 42 seats, up from only one in the 2019 election, while the SNP’s tally would collapse from 48 to six - the same total they had before the 2014 independence referendum saw their support surge.

In contrast, the result heaps further pressure on Mr Yousaf, with the by-election being his first test at the ballot box since he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and First Minister in March.

The result was also disastrous for the Tories, who only attracted 3.9 per cent of the vote and lost their deposit. They said their supporters had voted tactically for Labour to give the SNP a bloody nose.

Sir Keir is expected to travel to the constituency on Friday morning to attend a victory rally with Mr Shanks and Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader. It is the first time Labour has taken a seat off the SNP in a Westminster by-election.

A ‘seismic moment’

Speaking at the count at South Lanarkshire Council headquarters in Hamilton, Mr Sarwar said: “I’ll just say this is I believe a seismic moment, I think it is a significant point in Scotland’s political history. And I think this is going to have huge reverberations as we head towards that next general election.”

Kate Loudon, the SNP candidate, was comfortably beaten - PA

He added: “Before tonight, Scottish Labour had not won a parliamentary by-election in 12 years - this is a turning point in Scottish politics, and it shows that the SNP and the Tories can be beaten.

“It’s clear that Scotland can lead the way in kicking out the Tories and delivering a Labour Government. At the next General Election a vote for Scottish Labour will deliver the change that Scotland and the UK needs.”

Mr Yousaf tweeted that it was a “disappointing night” but added: “Circumstances of this by-election were always very difficult for us.

“Collapse in the Tory vote, which went straight to Labour, also a significant factor. We lost this seat in 2017, and like 2019 we can win this seat back. However, we will reflect on what we have to do to regain the trust of the people of Rutherglen & Hamilton West.”

He now has to face his party members at their annual conference in Aberdeen on Oct 15. SNP insiders conceded defeat as soon as polls closed at 10pm, amid widespread reports that activists had struggled to convince their supporters to get out and vote.

Scale of victory surprises Labour

However, the scale of Labour’s victory exceeded even the most optimistic predictions from party insiders, with Mr Shanks getting 17,845 votes, a 24.1 per cent increase in vote share compared to the 2019 election.

Anas Sarwar cheered victory at the counting centre in Hamilton - GETTY IMAGES

The SNP’s Katy Loudon was a distant second with 8,399 votes (27.6 per cent), a 16.6 per cent drop in vote share, while the Tories’ Thomas Kerr attracted only 1,192 votes, an 11.1 per cent fall in support.

A total of 30,531 votes were cast, with turnout standing at 37.2 per cent, well below the 66.5 per cent turnout in the last general election.

In his victory speech at the count at 1.47am, Mr Shanks said: “The message from tonight is a resounding and clear one - we’ve had more than enough of managed decline, more than enough of managed decline, more than enough of division, more than enough of distracted, chaotic government. It’s time for change.”

He added: “Labour can kick the Tories out of Downing Street next year and deliver the change that people want and this country so badly deserves. Tonight is one part of that journey.”

Mr Kerr said he knew the Tory vote would be “squeezed” by tactical voting as Unionists knew that Labour was the main competitor to the SNP in the seat.

He added: “They’ve said to us they are going to come back in the general election - I think that’s realistic and that’s going to happen.”

The by-election has taken place against the backdrop of a police investigation into the party’s finances, including the arrest of Ms Sturgeon. She was released pending further investigation and has protested her wrongdoing.

It was triggered after voters in the seat sacked their disgraced nationalist MP over a serious breach of Covid rules, in Scotland’s first recall petition.

Margaret Ferrier was suspended from the Commons for 30 days after travelling from Scotland to Westminster and back by train while suffering from coronavirus in September 2020.

Ms Ferrier won the seat from Labour in the 2019 election with a 5,230 majority. However, it was one of the more marginal seats on Labour’s general election target list in Scotland, requiring a swing of only five per cent.

Sir John has previously said: “If Labour picks up two dozen seats in Scotland, you can probably knock four points off the lead over the Conservatives that the Labour Party would need UK-wide in order to achieve an overall majority.”

