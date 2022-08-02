So, who’ll take the reins from ‘one term’ Biden?

Sarah Baxter
·8 min read
(Evening Standard composite)
(Evening Standard composite)

Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid in a rare “rebound” case on Saturday. Although not experiencing any new symptoms, the US president said he was “isolating for the safety of everyone”. Perfect, I thought! If only he could stay more or less permanently out of sight, he might stand a chance of winning a second term of office in 2024. Campaigning from his basement in 2020 was a great way to remind voters of his number one advantage: he was not Donald Trump. As it is, the Democrats have a looming succession problem.

Am I being unkind? All eyes were on Biden as he emerged on the White House balcony last night to announce the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, 71, the Al Qaeda leader, in a drone strike. “Justice has been delivered,” he said.  It was a significant victory on the one-year anniversary of America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, proving the US could still fight terrorism without boots on the ground. Fox News presenter Bret Baier said approvingly, “This is a huge, huge win for the US.”

Biden needed a fillip. Only 39% of voters approve of his performance in office, according to RealClearPolitics’s latest polling average. The president is viewed as old and doddery — he will be nearly 82 if he stands again. His staff hover nervously at every public event lest he fumble the message.

There is a growing clamour for “one term Joe”. Is it time to thank him for his service and select another Democratic candidate in 2024? Biden stubbornly believes he stands the best chance of defeating the Republicans, especially if Trump is on the ballot. Having spent 40 years trying to become president, he does not want to pass the baton to a comparative whippersnapper.

His own side, however, is growing impatient. A CNN poll on July 28 found that 75 per cent of Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters would prefer another candidate. The young are the most disenchanted. A New York Times-Siena College poll in mid-July found 94 per cent of Democratic primary voters aged 18-29 said the party should nominate somebody else for president.

My son, who graduated this summer from an American university, says his friends turned out for Biden last time, but are not going to vote for somebody over 80. Who can blame them? They are fed up with the gerontocracy running the country, including Nancy Pelosi, 82, the speaker of the House, and Anthony Fauci, 81, the Covid tsar and president’s chief medical adviser.

President Joe Biden has been isolating with Covid (REUTERS)
President Joe Biden has been isolating with Covid (REUTERS)

Trump is no better, in their view; he will be 77 in 2024. Yet were the Republicans to come to their senses and send Trump packing (by no means guaranteed), they have an heir apparent. Love or loathe him, Ron DeSantis, 43, the Left-baiting Florida governor, is a formidable politician with youth on his side.

What about the Democrats? The fact is it is very difficult to get rid of a sitting president. Somebody, somewhere, would have to give Biden a shove. There is no shortage of ambitious Democratic politicians, but they are wary of wielding the knife — and a few things besides the Zahawiri strike have been working in Biden’s favour of late. Nothing wildly transformational, just enough snippets of good news to keep his spirits up and ambition churning.

Petrol prices have dipped to $4 a gallon, unemployment remains low despite rampant inflation and a break-through deal in Congress may be in the offing with the support of Joe Manchin, the stubborn West Virginia senator and thorn in the side of fellow Democrats. Manchin, who wields power in an evenly divided Senate, has just agreed to back a bill that would lower the cost of prescription medicine, boost clean energy technology and cut the deficit by making corporations pay higher taxes.

The bill may yet unravel but Democrats hope to have an achievement to boast about before the November mid-term elections. Former president Barack Obama tweeted: “Progress doesn’t happen all at once, but it does happen — and this is what it looks like.”

Anger at the supreme court’s decision to overthrow abortion rights may also motivate younger Democrats to vote this autumn. And some of the Republicans running for Congress are such ultra-Maga, Trump-worshipping loons that it is conceivable the mid-term elections will not be the bloodbath for the Democrats that everybody assumed. Anything short of disaster could intensify the party’s dilemma: should it ditch Biden while there is time to install a successor or stick with him like a clam as he grows older?

Wing woman: could Kamala Harris be Biden’s successor? (Getty Images)
Wing woman: could Kamala Harris be Biden’s successor? (Getty Images)

It is no use saying “Anybody but Biden” will do; there ought to be a dynamic successor in the wings. By rights, that person should be Kamala Harris, 57, who cut an inspirational figure during the January 2021 inauguration as the first woman, first black and first South Asian vice-president. After Biden promised in 2020 to be a transitional president, voters assumed the torch would pass to her. A year later, a wounding headline in the New York Times read: “Heir Apparent or Afterthought?”

It would be risky for the Democrats to brush aside such path-breaking women. Although her approval ratings are worse than Biden’s, she retains significant support among the black community. According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll in December 2021, 52 per cent of black voters would back Harris if Biden did not run. (Her rival Pete Buttigieg, the transport secretary, had three per cent support among the same group).

Biden did Harris no favours by putting her in charge of solving the intractable “root causes” of immigration — last year, nearly two million people crossed the US border with Mexico, while she barely bothered to engage with the issue. However, the cancellation of abortion rights in conservative-run states (some with no exceptions for rape and incest), has given her a better platform for her talents. Harris has been ramping up her appearances in swing states, such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia in a bid to raise her profile. “I plan on travelling around our country, talking to folks, listening to folks,” she said recently. “Women and men are upset, angry and terrified about the rights that are being taken.”

The vice-president has also been meeting wealthy friends, such as Vanessa Getty, part of the fabulously rich California family, and Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, who came to her residence in Washington. They are part of her go-to circle of donors. But Harris has plenty of enemies inside the White House.

Friends in high places: Vanessa Getty (Alamy Stock Photo)
Friends in high places: Vanessa Getty (Alamy Stock Photo)

Last week, Michael Collins, her director of public engagement, was just the latest to leave her office after an exodus of top aides. With a shiver, Democratic insiders remember how her campaign for president imploded in 2020 amid staff recriminations. A University of New Hampshire poll of potential Democratic nominees on July 26 had dire news for Harris. She received just six per cent of the vote compared to Buttigieg, who topped the poll with 17 per cent (just one point above Biden on 16 per cent). New Hampshire matters because it is an all-important early primary state with an oversize influence on who wins the nomination.

Buttigieg, 40, is no longer the insurgent “mayor Pete” from the 2020 campaign, but a settled cabinet minister and father of twins with his husband Chasten. He still wins applause for his ability to joust with Fox News presenters but has lost the novelty factor.

Gavin Newsom, 54 the slick, ambitious California governor, is sensing a vacancy. He won 10 per cent in the New Hampshire poll after launching profile-boosting attack ads on DeSantis in Florida. “Freedom is under attack in your state,” he said in an advert paid for by his re-election campaign that did not air in his own home state. However, the wealthy governor was caught evading Covid lockdown rules at a fancy dinner with lobbyists in Napa Valley in 2020, not a good look.

Republicans also love to point out that people are leaving high-tax California in record numbers — there was a net population loss of 280,000 last year — while more deregulated Republican states with a lower cost of living such as Florida and Texas are growing. Bizarrely, Newsom used to be married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, now the Maga-loving girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. What might she say about him?

Gavin Newsom is one of the top choices to replace Biden (AP)
Gavin Newsom is one of the top choices to replace Biden (AP)

Bernie Sanders has hinted he might run again, but the veteran Left-winger is 80 already. Conversely, the darling of the Left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 32, will only just be eligible to run in 2024 (the minimum age on election day is 35). Other names touted, such as Beto O’Rourke, 49, and Stacy Abrams, 48, who this autumn are running for governor in Texas and Georgia respectively, have to win their own races first — by no means a certainty.

That leaves the Democrats in a high state of apprehension: worried about the present and worried about the future, with or without Biden. They are hoping like Mr Micawber that something will turn up. Let us hope that person is not called Trump.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl