‘We’ll miss you’: Another Midlands Chick-fil-A restaurant is closed for remodeling

Chris Trainor
·2 min read
Photo courtesy Chick-fil-A

Following a seeming trend, a Midlands Chick-fil-A restaurant is temporarily closed during a remodeling project.

The Chick-fil-A at 1007 Dutch Fork Road in Irmo, in the Ballentine area, is closed for now. The Chick-fil-A website says it is “temporarily closed due to remodel.”

The Irmo-Ballentine location nodded to the temporary pause in a May 13 Facebook post.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“We’ll miss you, Irmo!” the post said. “Cannot wait to see you soon check back for updates. We (love) our Irmo community and we’ll be back and ready to serve you soon!”

A video associated with post suggested the restaurant could reopen sometime in June, though an exact date was not included. A phone message at the Ballentine restaurant’s main number said it hopes to reopen in late June but noted weather could play a factor.

Chick-fil-A, which has more than a dozen restaurants in the Midlands, has been active locally in updating, remodeling, opening or completely rebuilding various restaurant locations.

For instance, the Chick-fil-A at 10136 Two Notch Road was recently demolished, and a new version of the restaurant will be built back on-site. Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in a Tuesday email that the 10136 Two Notch Road location plans to reopen in the fall, assuming there are few delays.

Also, the Chick-fil-A at 2299 Augusta Road in West Columbia reopened earlier this month after being closed for three months for a remodeling. And the Chick-fil-A at 294 Harbison Blvd., which had been torn down in 2022, was rebuilt and reopened in March. That location is near the Columbiana Centre mall.

Meanwhile, in 2022 the Chick-fil-A at 2600 Decker Blvd. closed and moved to 7515 Two Notch Road, near Interstate 20. And a new Chick-fil-A opened in March 2022 at 5465 Platt Springs Road near Red Bank.

Read more

More From