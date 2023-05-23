‘We’ll miss you’: Another Midlands Chick-fil-A restaurant is closed for remodeling

Following a seeming trend, a Midlands Chick-fil-A restaurant is temporarily closed during a remodeling project.

The Chick-fil-A at 1007 Dutch Fork Road in Irmo, in the Ballentine area, is closed for now. The Chick-fil-A website says it is “temporarily closed due to remodel.”

The Irmo-Ballentine location nodded to the temporary pause in a May 13 Facebook post.

“We’ll miss you, Irmo!” the post said. “Cannot wait to see you soon — check back for updates. We (love) our Irmo community and we’ll be back and ready to serve you soon!”

A video associated with post suggested the restaurant could reopen sometime in June, though an exact date was not included. A phone message at the Ballentine restaurant’s main number said it hopes to reopen in late June but noted weather could play a factor.

Chick-fil-A, which has more than a dozen restaurants in the Midlands, has been active locally in updating, remodeling, opening or completely rebuilding various restaurant locations.

For instance, the Chick-fil-A at 10136 Two Notch Road was recently demolished, and a new version of the restaurant will be built back on-site. Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in a Tuesday email that the 10136 Two Notch Road location plans to reopen in the fall, assuming there are few delays.

Also, the Chick-fil-A at 2299 Augusta Road in West Columbia reopened earlier this month after being closed for three months for a remodeling. And the Chick-fil-A at 294 Harbison Blvd., which had been torn down in 2022, was rebuilt and reopened in March. That location is near the Columbiana Centre mall.

Meanwhile, in 2022 the Chick-fil-A at 2600 Decker Blvd. closed and moved to 7515 Two Notch Road, near Interstate 20. And a new Chick-fil-A opened in March 2022 at 5465 Platt Springs Road near Red Bank.