I’ll let more migrants in to pick fruit on farms, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss wants to expand the seasonal workers scheme, so more foreign workers can help farmers to pick fruit - Joe Giddens/Getty Images

Thousands more foreign workers could be allowed into the UK each year to temporarily take up agricultural jobs like picking fruit, under reforms proposed by Liz Truss.

The Foreign Secretary and frontrunner in the Tory leadership race wants a “short-term expansion” to what is known as the seasonal workers scheme.

The current scheme allows for about 40,000 foreign workers to come to the UK for up to six months each year to work in horticulture. It is due to end in 2024.

Ms Truss wants the scheme's capacity to be increased by thousands of people, the six-month time limit to be extended and for the program to carry on beyond 2024.

The Truss campaign is arguing for the policy to meet the demands of British farmers, who are concerned that workforce gaps to deal with harvests remain.

But critics could question whether Ms Truss should focus more on getting British workers taking up the positions, rather than using foreign labour in the short-term to fill the gap.

Liz Truss promises to cut farming red tape

The policy has echoes of short-term moves last year to let more foreign HGV drivers, poultry workers and pork butchers work in the UK amid a shortage.

Ms Truss is also vowing to remove rules dating back to the UK’s membership of the EU that block the use of drones to spray crops from the air.

Announcing details of her farming policy approach, Ms Truss said: “The pandemic and cost of living crisis have shown it is more vital than ever for us to ensure we have a high-quality and affordable supply of British food.

“As a former Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs secretary of state, I understand the challenges faced by farmers and they can trust me to deliver the changes they need. I will cut the red tape that is holding them back and hitting them in their pocket.”

The seasonal workers scheme allows foreign workers to get a temporary visa to work in the UK in the horticulture sector for a maximum of six months a year.

Such work can include picking fruit, vegetables and flowers. The visas do not give the individual the right to stay permanently in the country, given they are time-limited.

The current scheme is already expanding to allow up to around 40,000 foreign workers to benefit, a rise from about 30,000. Ms Truss wants to see the scheme expand further.

No number for how many more people could benefit under the plans was specified in a press release making the announcement, but a campaign source said it would be in the “low thousands”.

Another change under Ms Truss’s proposals would be increasing the six-month time limit, due to concerns it is too restrictive - given harvest times can vary. No new figure for duration has been named.

The scheme would also continue beyond 2024 if Ms Truss becomes prime minister, although again no new finishing date has been selected.

Rishi Sunak's new 'food security target'

Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss’s rival for the Tory leadership, has not promised an increase in the seasonal workers scheme.

A press release on his farming approach issued this weekend said he would “keep labour requirements in the sector under review, and move ahead with automation in the sector to ease pressures on labour supply”.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, also promised to create a new “food security target”, including a statutory duty to monitor and report on domestic food production levels each year.

Ms Truss was environment secretary between July 2014 and July 2016. It was her first Cabinet position, with the appointment being made by David Cameron, then prime minister.

Meurig Raymond, a former president of the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales, praised Ms Truss in comments issued by the campaign alongside her policy proposals.

Mr Raymond said of Ms Truss: “I have seen at first-hand her drive, determination and ability to deliver on her promises.

“I share her vision of a competitive, profitable and sustainable farming sector underpinned by investment in the latest technology and innovation, and a proportionate and flexible approach to regulation.”