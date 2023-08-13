‘You’ll hear me as far as the sky’: Rapper Peso Pluma performs sold-out show in Irving

“For me, Peso Pluma is a dream, a goal,” Antonio “Tonito” Fidel, the trombonist in Peso Pluma’s band, said in Spanish. Other band members described the 24-year-old Mexican rapper as “family.”

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, known professionally as Peso Pluma, brought his Doble P tour to another stop in Texas on Saturday at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, where he sold out his show, after he performed at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth back in July.

Peso Pluma rose to fame on his duet “Ella Baila Sola” with Mexican band Eslabon Armado, which reached number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart, according to NPR.

The rapper opened Saturday night’s concert with “La Melena,” from his second album, and “El Belicon,” his recent hit single, that also topped Billboard charts and went viral on social media.

Mexican Rapper Peso Pluma performed a sold-out show in Irving on Saturday, August 13, 2023, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

While this is his first tour in the United States, Peso Pluma was not shy with interacting with the crowd.

The audience screamed “Doble P” in unison just before he performed “El Rubicon,” encouraging attendees to sing his “corridos” with him. Many fans lit up the crowd with lights and some even stood on their chairs, just to get a better view of him.

Peso Pluma is also famously known for his dance moves on stage, which the crowd also seemed to love.

Debuting his newest album, “Genesis,” Peso Pluma raps and sings about his life before fame, working his way up, love and romance, and of course, catchy anthems that are popular among younger crowds.

Saturday’s audience continued to roar as he began performing “Zapata.” He sings in Spanish, “Doing the work / I started there at the border then I took a trip,” paying homage to Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata.

Mexican Rapper Peso Pluma performed a sold-out show in Irving on Saturday, August 13, 2023, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

After the inspirational song, he asked the crowd in Spanish, “Who here in Irving likes rap music?” and brought out his opening performer, Alemán, who he said is the “best Mexican rapper.”

Although born in Mexico, Peso Pluma also has ties to Texas. He attended a high school in San Antonio, where he felt it was easy for him to settle, considering the city’s Chicano community, he told Variety Magazine.

Story continues

“This is big thing for me because I grew up listening to this,” said Peso Pluma about not only rapping for the crowd but rapping on his first U.S. tour. “It is super cool to be rapping for all of you here in Texas.”

“And with this corrido, you’ll hear me as far as the sky,” he said to the crowd as he started performing “Nueva Vida,” which according to Peso Pluma, is his favorite song off of his latest album.

In “Nueva Vida,” Peso Pluma reflects on his success and life as a famous musician in the lyrics in Spanish, “Twenty-three and I’m already up.” He continued the song by describing his determination, “I’m on the right path and I’ve always known that.”

Peso Pluma’s band members opened his Saturday night sold-out show in Irving, talking about what he means to them.

But he didn’t forget to mention the support he’s received from his loved ones when he sang the song’s Spanish lyrics, “Good friends that surround me” and “My parents always gave me a good life.”

He quickly moved on in his set to woo the female attendees of the night by singing “Chanel,” a heart-wrenching song about a failed relationship.

Several fans sang along with him, “I’m dying to see your eyes when you return,” in what starts out as hopeful in “Chanel.” But Peso Pluma then ends the song on a down-turned note, “We made mistakes that can’t be fixed anymore / We’ll accept / You go here / I go there.”

With fans eagerly waiting to hear more hits, the rapper then moved onto catchier songs such as “El Azul,” but didn’t forget to sing “Luna,” a heartfelt plea to the moon to take care over a lost love.

Mexican Rapper Peso Pluma performed a sold-out show in Irving on Saturday, August 13, 2023, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Surrounded by blue and purple lights, the rapper slowed his choreography as he gently sang in Spanish, “Take care of her / My moon, you’ll see her forever / Tell her she won’t see me / But you will be there.”

The rapper ended the night strong with his other popular hits including “Lady Gaga,” “AMG,” and the song that helped him rise to fame, “Ella Baila Sola,” where he couldn’t help but to put the mic down and watch and hear the crowd singing his songs.

He continues his tour and was scheduled to perform in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday night. He is also set to make two more stops in Texas — Laredo and Hidalgo — before performing in Mexico City. He will finalize the tour with four shows in California.