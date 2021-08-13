‘I’ll fight for women ‘cut out’ of promotions post-pandemic’, says Unite candidate Sharon Graham

Sharon Graham (Sharon Graham campaign )

The only female candidate in the race to lead the powerful Unite union has vowed to fight for women “cut out” of promotions post-pandemic.

Sharon Graham said working from home had brought benefits, but warned that women who bore the brunt of childcare during the Covid crisis face being overlooked for promotion.

Ms Graham is seen as the outsider in the race to succeed Len McCluskey as general secretary of the Labour Party’s biggest union backer.

In an interview with the Standard, she said she would “push the envelope” for women and spoke out about the pressure she faced to stand aside.

Ms Graham, who has been working on some of the first collective bargaining home working agreements, said: “I was homeworking and part going-out and my little one was home schooling.

“Actually the burden often does fall on women, we’re juggling all of these things around.

“We’ve got to make sure that it’s done fairly and that women don’t get cut out from promotions because they’re not in the place of work, but also that you have the right to disconnect, that you’re not expected to be on call from seven o’clock in the morning to nine o’clock at night.”

During the interview she called on rival candidate Steve Turner, seen as the frontrunner, to come clean about any deal he might have arranged with senior union figure Howard Beckett. Mr Beckett was previously in the running but pulled out.

However, a spokesman for Mr Turner hit back, saying it was “nonsense” and there was no deal between the two. The Standard tried to contact Mr Beckett.

Ms Graham also said she wanted the union to be “restructured” to focus on her big pitch of “jobs, pay and conditions” for workers.

She slammed the union’s “obsession” with Labour and said for too long the political tail had been “wagging the industrial dog” and that it had to stop.

“I’m not interested in the internal wrangling of Labour. What I’m interested in though is that Labour – who we affiliate to – that they do the job for workers that they’re supposed to do,” She added.

Ms Graham, who grew-up in west London, staged her first ever walk-out over not getting paid on time as a silver service waitress at the age of 17.

She is now an executive officer in the Organising Department of Unite and added: “It was the first time that it dawned on me that weight of argument – being right –doesn’t mean that you’re going to actually win something.

“I’m 52 now so it’s a long time ago since I was 17, and all these years later I feel the same thing that weight of argument unfortunately isn’t what moves an employer, even though many times workers are in the right.”

Against Ms Graham is left-winger Steve Turner, who is backed by the unions’ current general secretary Len McCluskey, and Gerard Coyne who is considered the moderate candidate.

At stake are millions of pounds of grants and donations funnelled from Unite’s accounts into political campaigning, as well as the union’s influence over the selection of future MPs and in policy votes.

