I’ll Say It: Emily Cooper Is Bad at Her Job

Emily in Paris is a modern fairy tale: Emily Cooper, a bright-eyed marketing prodigy from Chicago, transfers to Paris and takes the French division of her company by storm. She introduces the team to the brave, not-so-new world of social media, lands several massive new clients, and consistently comes up with thrilling new ideas right in the nick of time.

But I'm not buying it.

While watching season three, which premiered on Netflix on December 21, I couldn't help but cringe as Emily was praised for her objectively awful ideas. I'm not the only one—real-life marketing executives and fans of the show are unconvinced:

Take her painfully flawed idea to market McDonald's—the world-famous fast-food chain synonymous with greasy comfort food and the “supersize” portion—as a “little luxury.” Or her embarrassingly unoriginal pet-food campaign, which uses pet photos as selfie filters. Sorry, Emily, but animal filters have already been done. A lot.

When not coming up with these and other similarly cringeworthy ideas, Emily seems to spend most of her time stepping on the toes of her boss, Sylvie, running around Paris in fancy clothes, and attending extravagant parties. And yet, somehow, with a heavy dose of American charm and an insufferable go-get-’em attitude, she maintains her reputation as some kind of a marketing genius.

Emily_in_Paris_S3_E7.jpg Courtesy of Netflix

It's pretty obvious that Darren Star's portrayal of Emily's work is meant to be a little unrealistic. After all, Star is famous for a very specific brand of rose-tinted idealism in which characters somehow muddle their way through incredible careers in a big city while simultaneously wearing a new piece of couture every single day. Carrie Bradshaw, anyone? But the idealism of Star aside, would Emily actually be any good at her job in the real world? You know, the world where her self-cut bangs are a little more wonky and her clothes are a little less expensive? I spoke to a few marketing experts to find out how much of this representation of life as a marketer is pure fantasy.

The hours

In season three, Emily's new boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) is constantly moaning about how much time Emily spends working. And yet we almost never see her actually sitting at a desk or cracking open a laptop. Which brings us to Emily's first major failure: her inability to actually plan anything.

“Publicity and marketing requires strategic planning to meet long-term goals for clients, which requires a lot of attention and time at the desk,” says Christina Towle, founder and CEO of BuzzBright PR. Instead of meticulously planning different approaches for different clients based on their unique metrics, Emily seems to, as Towle puts it, “wing it.”

Plus, considering just how much responsibility Emily is given on the show, she spends way too much of her time gallivanting around Paris when she should be‚ you know, getting on with her actual job. Almost every episode sees Emily dashing out of the office for a lengthy lunch date or a midday drink with a friend.

“Emily would have a lot more sit-in office time—working on her emails and the phone to make sure she makes monthly QPIs for clients [achieving media placements in national publications, interviews for clients, and business development],” says Towle. “Days spent at the café, romancing and dreaming would affect her performance in the real world.” But then again, maybe we should cut Emily a little slack. “It is Paris,” she adds, “so perhaps c’est la vie!”

The spontaneity

In the latest season, Emily happens to hear the French phrase “un petit luxe” while having lunch with Lucas Bravo's Gabriel (yes, she's taking yet another long weekday lunch). It means “a little indulgence,” he tells her. “Or,” she says, her face lighting up, “a little luxury.” The next thing we know, Emily is pitching the phrase as the slogan for a new McDonald's campaign—no tests, no research, no planning!

In the show, everyone seems pretty happy with the pitch. In the real world, however, this idea would be unlikely to see the light of day. “People already like to elevate McDonalds's image by calling it the Golden Arches,” Towle says. “That actually attracts more than 'petit luxe.' As well, those eating fast food desire ‘big’ rather than ‘little.’”

Emily-in-Paris-Sylvie-Philippine-Leroy-Beaulieu-Lily-Collins-season-three-episode-304.jpg Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022

Daniel Sutton, strategy manager at MG Empower, agrees that selling McDonald's as a luxury would probably never work. “McDonald’s is always seen as the food of the masses that is accessible and provides community and omnipresence throughout different socioeconomic backgrounds,” he says. “Therefore, I’d say Emily may have a challenge on her hands, or has misunderstood the company’s target audiences, brand messaging, and insights.”

“In the real world, campaigns go through a range of levels of planning, from initial intense research on the brand to round-table brainstorms,” he adds. “Catchy slogans and memorable campaigns come from high levels of teamwork, data, and insights. There are levels of reasoning that need to happen before it is ready for anyone outside of the agency and client.”

“If a client signed off a campaign immediately, I’d either be extremely happy or extremely concerned,” he continues, “and I don’t know which is more likely.” So, no, Emily really should not be simply pitching new ideas in client meetings without going through a due process.

Emily-in-Paris-episode-305-Philippine-Leroy-Beaulieu-Sylvie-Grateau-Samuel-Arnold-Julien-Bruno-Gouery-Luc-episode-305-season-three.jpg.jpg Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022

The hierarchy

Emily also has a dangerous tendency to do, well, whatever she wants. She takes it upon herself to approach clients on her own, she pitches ideas in meetings without running them by her team first, and she has lied to her employers on numerous occasions. In season three, she even fails to tell Madeline that she's planning to jump ship and work for Sylvie's new marketing firm.

“She would need to be much more reserved within the office, respecting authority and also client authority,” says Towle.

In fact, Sutton says, it's a miracle Emily has a job at all. “Throughout the first three seasons, she has put her company’s brands in risky situations, gone behind Sylvie's back, neglected internal processes and cost them PR,” he says. “So, by this stage, I’d have my doubts as to whether or not she’d still be working at the company.”

Ultimately, just like Emily's new season-three bangs, the show's portrayal of her life as a marketer is just a little too perfect. In the real world, it's unlikely that she'd survive some of her marketing missteps this season. Plus, by season three, she still barely speaks a word of French.

But then again, if Emily Cooper really was great at her job and spent her time analyzing metrics on her laptop, the show wouldn't be nearly as fun to watch. This is Darren Star's world, and here, the best thing a marketing executive can do is to run around Paris, take long lunch breaks, and make up ludicrous ideas literally moments before pitching them to a client—and we wouldn't want it any other way.

Originally Appeared on Glamour