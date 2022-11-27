It’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights via MetroLink starting Monday

Starting this week, it’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights on the MetroLink following months of modified service.

The Blue Line is returning to its normal route on Monday after historic flooding damaged the light rail system in July. That means riders can stop transferring trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to get across the river to Fairview Heights.

Blue Line trains will operate on a 20-minute schedule seven days a week between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Fairview Heights MetroLink Stations, according to the announcement from Metro Transit.

For more information, visit metrostlouis.org/upcoming-schedule-changes.

The agency is still making repairs to the flood-damaged areas of the MetroLink system and said it could be several months before it can resume pre-flood schedules and service frequency.

Transit riders who have questions or would like assistance can contact Metro Transit Information between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m Monday-Friday by calling 314-231-2345 or texting 314-207-9786.

The MetroLink’s schematic map. MetroLink

Metro Transit also announced a change coming Monday that will affect local MetroBus riders: