We’ll Drink to That: Rebirth Elixirs May Be the Cure to Your 2020 Blues

Right about now, a magical potion sounds like a great idea.

Enter Rebirth Elixirs.

The Miami-based brand of beverages takes its cues from the past for its cure-all formulas—ancient elixirs to be exact. Ancient elixirs from the mountain cities of Incan Peru, the Maurya Empire of ancient India, ancient Thailand, Cleopatra’s Egypt and West Africa. From each of these five timestamps comes five different drinks with the cure for what ails you. Even if it’s 2020. The flavors include Egyptian Rose Water, Baobab Hibiscus, Incan Purple Corn Cider, Butterfly Pea Tea and Moringa Tonic. Inside, say the Egyptian Rose Water, you’ll find rose petals, which contains antioxidants to help combat free radicals and anti-aging notions. Queen Cleopatra drank this concoction of rose water and “liquid gold” to hydrate her own skin. And now you can do the same from its biodegradable bottles. Plus, they say roses possess the highest frequency, and ingesting it can increase your vibrations, putting you in greater tune with the universe, making you beautiful both inside and out. And able to cope with whatever the universe throws at you. Current times included.

For those who prefer something a little less floral and a little more veggie, the Purple Corn Cider was fit for the Incan warriors of Peru (and if it’s good enough for them, it’s good enough for you, too.) Made with heirloom purple corn, it’s a powerful tonic known to lower cholesterol, regulate blood sugar and reduce blood pressure. The warriors would drink it after battle, so consider throwing it down your hatch after a heavy workout. There’s also Moringa Tonic. Moringa, which was used in India, is a powerful probiotic that boosts the immune system, which makes it a must for right now. It also aids in metabolism, digestion and energy. Yes, yes and yes to all of those right now, as well.

While the recipes hail from across the world, these potions are made right here in our own backyard, Coconut Grove specifically. Crafted in small, artisanal batches, the ingredients are all heirloom, raw, vegan and organic. And they taste divine.

“My parents were artists and pastry chefs who raised me with a unique appreciation for history, exotic food and foreign cultures. When it came time to leave their nest, I became a historian and later dedicated many years to working and traveling overseas,” owner Musa Kurdi says. “I moved back to Miami in 2018 and upon my return, I noticed how a greater awareness and appreciation for health and wellness had developed in Miami. I noticed people here were open to drinking fermented black tea (Kombucha) and raw cold-pressed juices. Yet, as a historian and novice chef, I felt I could introduce a more nuanced aspect to wellness and elevate the concept through education and history. Thus, I started tinkering around with the foods and drinks of ancient cultures because I felt we had to rescue these ancient recipes and superfoods from disappearing into the dustbin of history. This is also why each of our bottles include the historical origin and story of the superfood ingredients used in each elixir.”

So where does one find these healing libations? A trip to Milam’s, a stop at the soon-to-reopen Standard Spa in Miami Beach, a pop in at Love Life Cafe in Wynwood (just a few of the many locations can be found on the brand’s site). But don’t get hooked on just one. Sipping one of each regularly can help elevate your mood, your health and your connection to the past.

“Our process is very unique, as each of our elixirs are painstakingly handcrafted and batch tested for quality. We’re committed to our artisanal production and hope to become one of the very first national drink brands that produces things the old fashioned way, by scratch. Since we’re based in Miami, this presents some unique hurdles in building up such a concept, as people don’t often think of Miami as an incubator for new food brands and retail concepts. Miami, however, has become an increasingly sophisticated city during its quick growth this past decade and alongside that growth has come a new infusion of innovative food creators with unique concepts, many of which have reached national levels of fame and achievement. We hope to be one of those proud, local, homegrown 3-0-5 brands that makes it,” Kurdi says.

Find Rebirth Elixirs online at rebirthelixirs.com.