LL Cool J slams Miranda Lambert for scolding photo-taking fans: 'Get over it, baby'

LL Cool J is getting heated over Miranda Lambert's behavior at a recent show for her Las Vegas residency.

After the country singer paused the concert to scold fans for standing up and taking photos in the middle of a ballad, the rapper and actor has criticized his music industry peer.

"Uh, no," he said, cackling when the hosts of Audacy's Mix 94.1 radio broadcast asked him if he'd ever stop to chastise fans for taking pics in the middle of a performance, before he added, "Miranda, get over it, baby."

LL Cool J, Miranda Lambert

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; John Shearer/Getty Images LL Cool J; Miranda Lambert

The 55-year-old star then stressed that "they're fans" and advocated for their right to do whatever they want at a show.

"Let me tell you something about art, and I say this with love," he said. "The artist, your job as an artist is to create art. The way people choose to interact with that art, or engage it, or appreciate it, is up to them. If you want to come to my show and you want to sit there and eat a bowl of potato salad with a baseball hat down to your nose, that's what you choose to do. You've got to let the fans do what they wanna do. What about the thousands of people who aren't doing that? What are there, rules?"

He had "nothing unkind to say about her" and wishes Lambert the best, because, he added, "she has the right to her feelings, but, for me, I let the fans be fans and do what they want to do."

Conflicting opinions have emerged about the incident at Lambert's Vegas show, with some fans chiding her for embarrassing the women, while others have said that the women were obstructing others' view of the stage while they stood up to pose for the images.

Nevada-based social media influencer Adela Calin, who was part of the group taking photos, told NBC News that she was "appalled" by Lambert's outburst at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater.

‘I don’t like it - at all. We’re here to hear some country music, and I’m singing some country damn music!’



Miranda stops Tin Man to call out girls who are more concerned with taking selfies than listening to the music 🫡 pic.twitter.com/6BKnUskeZz — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) July 16, 2023

"It was 30 seconds at most. We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down," Calin said, though her Instagram grid features several photographs — some of Calin by herself and others with a group of women.

A representative for Lambert previously told EW they had "nothing to share in response" to Calin's interview.

