“You’ll Be Caught”: Awkward 2004 Danny Masterson Exchange With Conan O’Brien Goes Viral Following ‘That ’70s Show’ Star’s Sentencing

Just minutes after Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for multiple rapes Thursday, an old late-night clip with the actor resurfaced on X, instantly going viral to amass 2.6M views within hours.

In the video from a 2004 appearance on NBC’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Long Island native Masterson is quizzed by the comedy host about his lack of Long Island accent.

More from Deadline

The innocuous banter takes a sharp turn after an eyebrow-raising anecdote Masterson chooses to illustrate his point that his accent “just goes away naturally, and then there’s also certain words that there’s nothing you can do about.” The anecdote involves his friend, actor Bodhi Elfman, who Masterson says “always teases me, and he says ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?'” saying the last word with an exaggerated Long Island accent.

Naturally, the bizarre example does not go unchecked by O’Brien, who reacts by asking, “So why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question.”

Masterson’s reply makes an already awkward situation even more awkward.

“I mean, you got ’em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab,” he says.

O’Brien then pauses, making it ambiguous whether his next line is in response to the exchange or separate.

“I’ve heard about you,” O’Brien says. “And you’ll be caught soon, I know you will.”

“I will,” Masterson replies.

Here is the video:

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for raping 2 women….Conan knew pic.twitter.com/KEE596oqdl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 7, 2023

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.