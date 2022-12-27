You’ll have 6 extra weeks to enjoy KC’s Plaza lights, all the way past Valentine’s Day
The Country Club Plaza must’ve seen its shadow.
As part of its 100-year anniversary, the Plaza announced that it will extend the holiday lights for six more weeks, going through Feb. 19 instead of turning them off Jan. 8.
If you’re already thinking ahead, you could snap some Plaza light photos with your loved one on a Valentine’s Day date. The Plaza recommended these six spots:
On the corner of Nichols Road and Broadway
At Neptune Courtyard on 47th Street and Wornall Road
On Nichols Road between Central and Wyandotte streets
At the Balcony garage, above Made in KC Marketplace
At the Giralda Garage, above Cheesecake Factory and looking down Nichols Road
At the Giralda Garage with Giralda Tower in the background
While the Plaza lights will stay on for much longer, these light shows are ending soon:
Christmas in the Park in Lee’s Summit: ends Dec. 31.
Holiday Reflections at Union Station: ends Jan. 1.
Winter Magic at Kessler Park: ends Jan. 1.
Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane in Overland Park: ends Jan. 8.
Sar-Ko Aglow in Lenexa: ends Jan. 16.