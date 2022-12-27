You’ll have 6 extra weeks to enjoy KC’s Plaza lights, all the way past Valentine’s Day

The Country Club Plaza must’ve seen its shadow.

As part of its 100-year anniversary, the Plaza announced that it will extend the holiday lights for six more weeks, going through Feb. 19 instead of turning them off Jan. 8.

If you’re already thinking ahead, you could snap some Plaza light photos with your loved one on a Valentine’s Day date. The Plaza recommended these six spots:

On the corner of Nichols Road and Broadway

At Neptune Courtyard on 47th Street and Wornall Road

On Nichols Road between Central and Wyandotte streets

At the Balcony garage, above Made in KC Marketplace

At the Giralda Garage, above Cheesecake Factory and looking down Nichols Road

At the Giralda Garage with Giralda Tower in the background

While the Plaza lights will stay on for much longer, these light shows are ending soon: