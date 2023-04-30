LKQ's (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

LKQ Corporation's (NASDAQ:LKQ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.275 on 1st of June. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.9%.

LKQ's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, LKQ was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

LKQ Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that LKQ has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. LKQ definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

LKQ Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that LKQ is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for LKQ that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is LKQ not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

