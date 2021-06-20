LJP Leadership changed in Lok Sabha after Speaker found our concern genuine, says Pashupati Kumar Paras

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Newly-elected Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Saturday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla found our concern of 'lack of democracy' in the party as a genuine concern and changed the leadership by replacing Chirag Paswan.

"Due to lack of democracy in the party, we had urged Lok Sabha Speaker (Om Birla) for change in leadership in the house. The Speaker found our concern to be right and replaced Chirag Paswan with me," Paras told ANI.

He further said that the Speaker told Paswan that the right decision had been taken and the party's constitution is different from the country's.

"Yesterday, Chirag Paswan requested the Speaker to review his decision. The Speaker told him that party's constitution is different than country's and as per rules, the right decision has been taken," he said.

Earlier today, the LJP faction dissolved the national, state executives and committees of different cells. The party also announced MPs Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaisar and Veena Devi as national vice-presidents and MPs Prince Raj and Chandan Singh as national general secretaries.

Earlier on Sunday, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after the five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

On Thursday, after the rebel faction of the LJP elected unopposed Paras as the new party president, Chirag Paswan had said that the election was illegal as it was conducted by members of the LJP who were suspended from the party.

He had further said that he believes LS Speaker Om Birla Ji not aware of their party's constitution and that's why he declared him as the Leader of the parliamentary party.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)