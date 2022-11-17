Lizzy Savetsky Quits Bravo’s Rebooted ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ After a ’Torrent of Antisemitic Attacks’

The brand-new cast of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City” was unveiled with great fanfare exactly one month ago at BravoCon — but what was once a group of seven women is now down to six. Lizzy Savetsky has parted ways with the show, a Bravo spokesperson confirmed to Variety.

“After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY,” the statement read.

More from Variety

It was issued after a story in Page Six Wednesday reported that Savetsky was quitting the show because of antisemitic attacks directed toward her after her casting was announced.

Savetsky herself also posted on Instagram that she was leaving. She confirmed that after the announcement, she “was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

The rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” had just begun filming and Savetsky had filmed only a few times. She won’t appear on the show at all.

In the original Oct. 16 announcement of the new cast, Savetsky’s bio called her “a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Savetsky moved to New York for college and, after a brief stint back in her home state, returned to the Big Apple. Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts Instagram show “Bashert,” where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.