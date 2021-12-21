Lizzo's Skin Is Downright Glowing In This Brand New No-Makeup IG Vid

Lizzo just dropped a brand new Instagram story—and her skin is totally next-level.

In the vid, the 33-year-old “Juice” singer is sipping a Starbucks drink sans makeup as she gives the camera some serious face.

So what are her skincare secrets? Hydration, hydration, hydration!

When you find good lighting, you want to share it with the world. Because, hello, it can totally make your skin glow. Well, apparently Lizzo knows a thing or two about good light, because she just dropped an Instagram Story video that showed off her next-level skin.

The video was simple: In it, Lizzo is standing in a parking lot giving the camera some serious face. She pans the camera around and takes a sip of a pink Starbucks drink while never losing eye contact with the camera. The video is super simple, but it’s impossible to miss the fact that Lizzo’s skin is stunning.

OK, but how did she get that skin? Turns out, she’s had to work for it. The 33-year-old singer previously told The New York Times that she needed to go through “skin rehab” after she didn’t wash her face before bed too many times. “I was in face masks—the Peter Thomas Roth green tea face mask, literally every night. It was really scary,” she said. “I thought my skin would never come back.” Lizzo talked to her makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, about her situation and he introduced her to Sunday Riley products, which she’s now a huge fan of.



Now that her skin is all rehabbed and gorgeous, she works hard to keep it that way. Lizzo told the Times that she’s big on hydrating her skin. “I believe in water first thing,” she said. “Water is really important for face and hair. I go to the bathroom and, believe or not, hit myself with some Evian spray to the face.”

When it comes to products, she’s a total Sunday Riley devotee. “I have the whole Sunday Riley system now. “I don’t mix systems," Lizzo told NYT. "I would mix if I felt like it, but if it works for me, I don’t mess with it."

She does venture outside Sunday Riley, though—but just a little bit. After cleansing her skin with Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser, Lizzo slathers on True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil, according to a TikTok she once did on her skincare routine. Overall, though, Lizzo has come to appreciate her skin as-is. “I’m really into my skin looking naked,” she told NYT. “I’m trying to honor that my skin looks so good now and rock it.”

Words to live by!

