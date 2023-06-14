Lizzo's Post-Concert Skincare Routine Includes This $23 Cleanser That Easily Removes Stubborn Stage Makeup

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It even nixes waterproof mascara.

I’ve often wondered how celebrities cleanse their skin after a long, sweaty, makeup-heavy performance. Lizzo just revealed her own makeup-annihilating, post-show skincare staples in a TikTok video. The singer, who has called her skin “extremely sensitive” in the past, relies on the Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Balm from Farmacy as the first step in her makeup-removing routine.

Similarly, shoppers applaud Farmacy’s balm cleanser — a best-seller for the brand — which boasts 5,000 five-star reviews and glowing accolades at Amazon. Per the brand, one jar sells every 15 minutes. TBH, after witnessing Lizzo’s makeup melt off before my eyes, I completely understand the hype.

The Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway is a skin-soothing, makeup-removing balm cleanser. A dime-sized dollop of product removes foundation, sunscreen, and sweat — in addition to other pore-clogging debris — within moments, sans stripping skin of moisture. Instead, the oil-rich cleanser imparts softness and a fresh-feeling, residue-free finish.

Lizzo sported a full face of makeup, including foundation and an intricate cutcrease eyeshadow look, in her video. “I just did a show and I am so tired,” she shared in the video, “but I cannot sleep in all this makeup.” After using a claw clip to pull her long waves from her face, the singer scooped a dollop of Farmacy’s cleanser onto her fingers. Next, she massaged the balm over dry skin, and swept it across only one side of her face and over one eyelid. As she cleansed, her makeup seemed to melt away.

To remove the balm, Lizzo employed a soft washcloth, which she swept across her face, to reveal clean skin below. “One side clean, one side makeup,” she said, turning her head to demonstrate the formula’s makeup-melting power on one side of her face.

The balm begins as a semi-solid and transforms into a creamy lather when it makes contact with water. As for its ingredients: Sunflower oil and ginger root oil work to nix stubborn makeup, including waterproof makeup, sans drying the skin. Turmeric and moringa extract, per the brand, “help remove impurities and sunscreen residue.” (Perfect for sweaty summer days.) Lastly, papaya enzymes — a natural, gentle fruit-based chemical exfoliator — gently slough dead, dull skin to reveal a healthy glow.

One shopper says the Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway removes waterproof mascara “in seconds,” calling it “magic.” Moreover, they add, there’s no need to use an additional makeup remover post-cleanse. (Per the brand, you can use the balm alone or as part of a double-cleanse routine.) Another reviewer, a 45-year-old prescription retinol user, says it “does not strip” their dry skin, even though “other cleansers leave [their skin] feeling tight and itchy.”

For a soothing, skin-softening balm cleanser that’s hardworking enough to remove Lizzo’s post-concert makeup, shop the Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway, at Amazon, for $23.

