Lizzo's Latest TikTok Is a Powerful Reminder to Love Your Body from Every Angle

·2 min read

Getty Images

By now, we should all be aware of the transformational power of angles and posing on Instagram, but in case you forgot, the queen of self-care and self-empowerment, Lizzo, is here to remind us of the fact that back fat and rolls are completely normal.

In her latest TikTok, the singer poses from different angles while the voiceover from @marycjskinner's original TikTok says, "Bodies that look like this also look like this."

In a repost of the video to Instagram, the singer also praised the progress of the body-positive movement, while subtly pointing out its true origins. "Wild to see the body positive movement come so far. Proud of the big girls who gave it wings," Lizzo captioned her post. "My body is changing but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

In the past, Lizzo has voiced frustration with the co-opting and commodification of 'body positivity' — which initially took off in 2012 as a social movement focused on weight acceptance for larger bodies — by pretty much any brand to sell any product. “Anybody that uses body positivity to sell something is using it for their personal gain,” she told British Vogue in her 2019 cover interview.

We're sure this won't be the last body-positive video from Lizzo considering her pattern of calling out weight-shaming on the platform and promoting body acceptance.

This summer, in a truly iconic TikTok video, Lizzo shared a montage of her workouts with a powerful message for trolls. “Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type — I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she says in the voice-over. “And you know what type that is? None of your fucking business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

RELATED: Lizzo Had the Perfect Response to Health and Body-Shamers

“So, next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them for whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or workout or not workout, how ‘bout you look at your own fucking self and worry about your own goddamn body?" she continued. "Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside and a lot of y’all need to do a f*cking cleanse for your insides. Namaste. Have a great day.”

More of this, please.

