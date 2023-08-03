Lizzo's former documentary director slams singer as 'narcissistic bully' amid lawsuit

Lizzo continues to face allegations of having a toxic work environment following a recent lawsuit brought against her.

Inspired by the damning allegations of Lizzo's former dancers, filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison – who claims she was previously hired to direct a documentary on the singer – shared her negative experience working with Lizzo on her Instagram stories Tuesday.

"In 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks," Allison wrote. "I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered and unkind she is."

Lizzo was the subject of two documentaries in 2022: "Love, Lizzo," directed by Doug Pray, and "Lizzo: Blame It on My Juice," directed by Roxane Schlumberger. Allison, who doesn't specify the name of the project in her allegations, added she was "not protected" during the work experience and received little support from those around her.

"My spirit said to run as fast as you…can, and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I've healed," Allison wrote. "This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers."

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison shared her negative experience working with Lizzo, pictured, on social media Tuesday, amid the singer's recent lawsuit.

Lizzo was sued by her former dancers earlier this week after allegedly pressuring and weight shaming them, according to a lawsuit obtained by USA TODAY. In the suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, plaintiffs Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez claim they were victims of sexual, racial and religious harassment, assault, false imprisonment and disability discrimination, in addition to other allegations.

"How Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," said Ron Zambrano, the attorney for the dancers, in a release.

Story continues

Lizzo has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Elsewhere in the suit, the "Special" singer is accused of having a toxic work environment. In a few instances, Lizzo allegedly accused dancers of "not performing up to par and repeatedly accused the dancers of drinking alcohol before shows even though the dance cast had never partaken in such a practice."

to be clear… pic.twitter.com/JU2ZuDoZ9b — Sophia Nahli Allison (@SophiaNAllison) August 2, 2023

Allison echoed this claim of workplace misconduct in a follow-up post Wednesday that saw her double down on her initial allegations.

"Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor, and authority of other Black and brown womxn in the process," Allison wrote. "She is a narcissistic bully and has built her brand off of lies. I was excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process but quickly learned her image and ‘message’ was a curated façade."

Allison said she's found solidarity with others who have "privately (shared) their very similar experiences, and I have also been affirmed by people who witnessed what I went through."

"I stand with the dancers and anyone who has had similar experiences working with her and her team," Allison concluded. "These working conditions are not OK."

Lizzo lawsuit: Singer sued by dancers for 'demoralizing' weight shaming, sexual harassment

More celeb legal drama: Leah Remini files lawsuit against Church of Scientology after 'years of harassment'

Contributing: Morgan Hines and Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lizzo's former documentary director slams her as 'bully' amid lawsuit