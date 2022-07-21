Lizzo Wraps Herself in the Same Balenciaga Tape That Kim Kardashian Wore at Paris Fashion Week

ELLE UK; Lizzo Recreates Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Tape Ensemble For Elle UK Cover; Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian dons a yellow caution tape ensemble at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week at Le Bourget in Paris, France. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 6 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

ELLE UK; Best Image/BACKGRID

Lizzo took a page out of Kim Kardashian's lookbook!

On the cover of Elle UK's September 2022 issue, the "Good as Hell" singer, 34, recreated the Kardashians star's Balenciaga tape ensemble that she donned during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot, Lizzo shared a hilarious Instagram clip on Wednesday in which she attempts to perform her viral "About Damn Time" TikTok dance in the outfit.

"IM A RIDICULOUS HUMAN… JUST STREAM 'ABOUT DAMN TIME' AND DONT ASK ANY QUESTIONS 😫," she joked in the caption.

While Lizzo may have brought the Balenciaga tape to the cover of Elle UK, Kardashian, 41, actually wrapped her signature curves in the yellow caution tape earlier this year.

The SKIMS founder donned the look while attending the Balenciaga Winter '22 show, which featured its 360° collection, in March. The show also acknowledged the war in Ukraine.

Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, a refugee of the Georgian Civil War, wore a shirt that resembled the Ukrainian flag as he posed for pictures next to Kardashian.

"The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee," Gvasalia, 41, wrote in a statement about the show at the time.

"Forever, because that's something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion," he continued.

Lizzo tweeted several pictures from her Elle UK cover story on Wednesday.

In her interview, she opened up about her upcoming projects as well as her clothing brand Yitty and her social media presence, which she said she uses to uplift her followers.

"I don't need social media, social media needs me. Social media literally needs people to function. I don't need to go on the internet and feel better about stuff anymore. I have a therapist. I have best friends. I have an amazing team around me who I can talk to. I got love," she told the publication.

"There are millions of people going through what I'm going through, who don't have an outlet, who don't have a support system, who don't have the financial freedom or access to certain things to feel better. I don't want people to have to suffer like I do. If I can give somebody a cheat code, or if I can give somebody the recipe so they can make their own sauce, I'm gonna do it," she said.