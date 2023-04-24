Lizzo unleashes fierce army of drag queens during Tenn. concert in response to anti-drag bill

Drag hasn't been this controversial since Asia O'Hara released some poor dead butterflies during the season 10 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race, yet here we find ourselves at this point in herstory where Tennessee has tried to pass a so-called "ban" on being — what — sickening.

With Gov. Bill Lee's controversial attempt at distracting from real issues affecting his state, pop superstar Lizzo took a DNA test and turns out she doesn't give a f---. At precisely bad bitch o'clock, Lizzo invited a horde of drag queens, including some Drag Race alumni, to join her onstage during her concert in Knoxville

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee, Don't go to Tennessee,'" the four-time Grammy-winner told the crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena, who reacted as one might when threatened with being denied Lizzo.

"No, no. Their reason was valid," Lizzo said in response to the chorus of boo's. "But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?"

The crowd then cheered as the singer continued in a speech posted to her Twitter account, "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?"

"What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope," Lizzo concluded, "so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us."

Lee signed the first-of-its-kind law banning "adult cabaret entertainment" on public property or in areas where it might be viewed by children. The day before the law was to take effect, a federal judge temporarily blocked it, citing constitutional freedom of speech protections. The block expires, however, on May 26, leaving drag performers at the mercy of the broadly-worded law.

After speaking truth to power, the former Drag Race guest judge brought back... her gurls, unleashing a horde of Bill Lee's worst nightmares to join her onstage in a show of sequined and spandexed solidarity.

Drag Race alum including Kandy Muse, Miss... Vaaaaaaaanjie, Aquaria, and yes, Asia O'Hara, were among the queens strutting their defiant stuff.

"Thank you to these beautiful drag queens for showing their pride in Tennessee," Lizzo wrote on social media.

