Lizzo Surprises Her Mom With A New Wardrobe In Heartfelt Video

Lizzo surprised her mother, Shari, with a new wardrobe for her birthday in a sweet surprise captured on video.

The “Rumors” singer posted a clip of the gesture on Instagram on Friday, showing her mother walking into a closet full of clothes, shoes and accessories.

“You like these clothes?” Lizzo can be heard asking her mother. “These are your clothes.”

“I got you a wardrobe,” the singer/rapper later added, bringing her mother to tears.

“Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself,” Lizzo wrote in the caption for the post, which also tagged stylist and designer Jason Rembert. “I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world.”

Lizzo has previously opened up about mourning the loss of her father, who died in 2009.

The singer told co-host Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” last year that she suffered from depression and felt she “didn’t have a purpose” after her father’s death.

Speaking about her life’s journey since then, Lizzo noted in a Twitter post on New Year’s Eve in 2019 that she was able to buy her mother a house 10 years after her father’s death.

“Anything can happen in a decade,” she wrote.

In December, Lizzo shared a video on Instagram of her gifting her mother a luxury SUV for Christmas.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” she wrote in the caption of that post. “I [couldn’t] do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

