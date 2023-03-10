Lizzo stops sold-out Glasgow concert to help couple get engaged

Lizzo stopped her Glasgow concert to help a couple get engaged.

During her show at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday, the singer, 34, spotted a fan animatedly gesturing to her to take their phone.

When she did, she read the message on it to the sold-out audience.

It stated: “Ask my brother’s boyfriend to marry him.”

Lizzo then asked the crew to hold a microphone up to the boyfriend as she held the phone, which had the man, named Ryan, about to be asked to get married on the line.

The young man who proposed is captured on the big screen (STVLaura/Twitter)

The young man then asked Ryan: “Will you marry me?” while being beamed onto a giant screen behind her.

With cheers from the crowd, he added: “For the love of god, just say yes," prompting the Good as Hell singer to also ask him: “What do you say?”

Ryan then responded: “Yes,” prompting Lizzo to scream: “Can we get a f*****g yes?”

The moment followed Lizzo’s pal Harry Styles helping a man propose to his girlfriend during his Love On Tour in Australia.

Lizzo had the young man being proposed to on the line (TikTok)

The As It Was star, 29, stopped his Brisbane show to hand Stevan Filiposki a microphone so he could propose to Connie Morrison.

An audience member shared a clip of the moment on TikTok.

In the clip, Styles noticed a sign in the audience that read, “Make my boyfriend propose.”

He then handed his microphone to Filiposki, who said: “I just want to say how good Harry Styles is, but there’s somebody I love more.”

He then got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend: “Will you marry me?”

Styles then dedicated his song Cinema to the pair.