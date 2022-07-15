Lizzo: Special review – pop gold forged by a supreme force of charisma

Alexis Petridis
·5 min read

As Lizzo points out on the opening track of Special, she has “been home since 2020”. Judging by the lyrics of her fourth album, much of the intervening time has been spent coping with heartbreak, although a considerable amount clearly went into puzzling over how to follow Cuz I Love You, an album that drastically shifted Lizzo’s career. It turned the lauded leftfield hip-hop artist into an inescapable part of the mainstream pop landscape, spawning one TikTok-boosted hit after another. The twin challenges of coping with sudden success and deciding what to do next evidently hung heavy. There’s a lot of stuff on Special about healing – for Lizzo this involves “twerking and making smoothies” – while, by her account, she wrote 170 songs before whittling them down to these 12.

The artwork for Special.
The artwork for Special. Photograph: AP

The results are impressively varied. The world hardly wants for 21st-century disco pastiches, but About Damn Time is a spectacularly good example – buoyed by a Nile Rodgers-esque guitar line, it sounds like the greatest Chic track Chic never recorded – perhaps because Lizzo seems to implicitly understand the genre. “I associate disco with resilience,” she said recently, which isn’t the kind of interpretation you often hear from a contemporary artist making busy with lush orchestrations and four-to-the-floor drums. Album closer Coldplay borrows a snatch of the titular band’s Yellow. In theory that sounds like one of those thumpingly obvious samples designed to play on the childhood memories of a millennial audience, which the singles charts have been clogged with recently but it’s used it in a really creative way. Chris Martin’s vocal is sped up, then floated over piano chords darker and jazzier than the original’s major key anthemics, lending it a more ambiguous, melancholy tone. It helps that the song that follows is great, a beautiful but delicate and downbeat end to the album.

The hook of Grrrls, meanwhile, is fantastically catchy and an inspired idea. It samples Beastie Boys’ 1987 track Girls, turning that song’s notorious misogyny on its head. It’s also an impressive power-play. According to Lizzo, Beastie Boys are a tricky artist to get sample clearance from but, under the circumstances, how could they refuse? After all, the band’s members have spent a lot of time publicly flagellating themselves over the obnoxious frat-boy persona that bore them to fame in the late 80s: the chapter about that era in the band’s 2018 autobiography is titled Become What You Hate; in the same book, they invited a succession of feminist writers and broadcasters to critique the band’s early image and lyrics. What better way to further atone for their sexism than to allow the most sexist track they recorded to be recast as an anthem of female empowerment, particularly one that comes packing the fabulous line: “I’ma go Lorena Bobbitt on him so he never fuck again.”

It not only makes you laugh but it says a lot about Lizzo’s approach: a gag with a lot packed into it, not least the reframing of the Bobbitts case through a feminist lens. Like a lot of pop music in recent years, the lyrics on Special tick plenty of worthy social and political boxes: body positivity, race, mental health, self-care, online bullying. But unlike a lot of pop music in recent years, they never sound like an exercise in box-ticking or dutifully saying the right thing.

Everybody’s Gay isn’t the heavy-handed lecture on acceptance its title suggests – it’s a gleeful party-starting paean to the “safe” environment of the gay-club dancefloor, with the implication that, as the night wears on, you could be tempted. Lizzo’s attitude to body positivity is both wittily defiant – “I’m worth my weight … I know you see me coming because I’m thick” – and infinitely more powerful than the standard platitudes that get dished up on the subject. “I’m a big girl, can you take it?” she sings softly on Naked, a slow jam decked out with dramatic orchestration that nods to late 70s Philly soul’s idea of a bedroom soundtrack. “If I get on top of you, do you promise to embrace it?”

Related: Lizzo: rapper, flautist, activist … with charisma to spare

What Lizzo has, and in abundance, is personality, a rarer commodity than it should be in pop. Indeed, she has so much of it that she’s capable of transforming flimsy material into something else. In anyone else’s hands, the synthy, new wave-ish pop of 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) or the mid-tempo, horn-laden Birthday Girl might sound boilerplate. But more often than not, the music is built to match the woman behind it: I Love You Bitch’s cocktail of classic soul ballad and retro Drive soundtrack synths; the Mark Ronson co-produced, Lauryn Hill-referencing Break Up Twice, which shows off her vocal ability over the kind of primitive drum machine that powered Timmy Thomas’s Why Can’t We Live Together?.

“I’m under pressure and it’s all on me,” she sings on the latter, a reasonable stance on following up an album that transformed Lizzo from an alternative hip-hop curio to a recognised star. But whatever the pains staked in its making, Special pulls its task off with style.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was