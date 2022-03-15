Lizzo Slams Texas Anti-Trans, Anti-Abortion Laws at SXSW Film Festival

Lizzo delivered the keynote speech at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in Austin, Texas on March 13, where she took the opportunity to speak out against the state's anti-trans and anti-abortion legislation.

“I’m proud to rep Houston but I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now,” the artist told moderator Angela Yee. “There are very regressive laws being passed. They’re taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves."

Last month, republican Texas governor Greg Abbott signed an "order to treat gender-affirmative childcare as child abuse," as per Rolling Stone. “It’s a violation of human rights,” Lizzo added. "Trans rights are human rights."

According to NPR, on March 11, a Texas judge temporarily blocked the order. However, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has plans to take the appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.

During her speech, Lizzo also slammed the state government for “being in people's homes and telling them what to do with their bodies and being all up in their uteruses.” “Mind your business,” the singer said. “Stay out of my body.”