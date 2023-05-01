Lizzo Shut Down the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet in a Pearl-Draped Gown

Can we get a little commotion for the dress?

It’s officially bad bitch o’clock: Lizzo has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala. After stunning at last year’s event, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” in a goth-inspired Thome Browne look (complete with black lipstick and a golden flute, of course), we assumed that this year’s look couldn’t possibly get any better. But per usual, Lizzo has proven us wrong (in the best way) by showing up and out in a gown wrapped in pearls, an homage to one of the most well-known symbols from the maison of Chanel.

Lizzo added sky-high hair to her look, which also featured a carpet-grazing train that was also dotted with white pearls. The superstar added stacks of bangles to her look (also very more-is-more Chanel) and added teardrop-shaped earrings.

During her time on the carpet, Lizzo met up with Jared Leto, who was dressed as Karl's beloved cat, Choupette.

The singer’s Met Gala appearance comes amid an exciting few weeks for the star. Aside from continuing to travel the world for The Special Tour, Lizzo also just celebrated her 35th birthday last Thursday, and (in true Lizzo fashion) had the perfect Instagram post to accompany her big day.



“​​HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO,” she captioned the post, which showed her blowing out her birthday cake candles in a turquoise dress complete with a matching manicure.

