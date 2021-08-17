Lizzo Shares Tearful Response To Racist, Fat-Shaming Bullies

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Lizzo has broken down in tears on social media after her new single Rumours featuring American rapper Cardi B dropped over the weekend. The stunning star who often campaigns for Black Lives Matter and the body positivity movement has been receiving racist and fatphobic comments since the single was released.

Rumours is Lizzo’s first music release of 2021, and her first major release since her 2019 album Cuz I Love You – which is the reason Lizzo shot to fame. American rapper Cardi B also features on the track. It's un uptempo funky pop song that will be stuck in your head for days. With many glowing reviews from music critics and fans, it's not the positives that are stuck in Lizzo's head, which honestly breaks our hearts.

The track and accompanying music video has received a lot of backlash, mainly of the fatphobic and racist kind. Lizzo's first track of 2021 has been brought down by bullies and trolls who want to comment on and criticise the way she looks – and Lizzo is distraught.

Photo credit: (C)Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Opening up on Instagram live in a candid chat to her followers and fans, 33 year old Lizzo explained how she felt while sobbing as she said 'Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like, it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you.'

She then went on to say, 'I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, like, people saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fatphobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful.

'I’m not making music for white people, I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a black woman making music. I make black music, period,' she said. 'I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song, to this good energy. Everyone’s invited.'

Photo credit: Mike Marsland - Getty Images

'I’m doing this s**t for the big black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinised or put into boxes. I’m not gonna do what y’all want me to do, ever, so get used to it. But what I will do is make great music and be a great artist and continue to uplift people and uplift myself.'

Story continues

She then explained how she wanted to only 'focus on the positive comments.'

The stunning singer and rapper then took to Twitter to put out a statement that read: 'Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u.If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard.'

Fans have taken to social media to comfort and support the talented singer, with many replying to Lizzo's tweet.

One fan typed: 'It’s been such a struggle to turn down that voice in my head that refuses to see what is beautiful in me. I’m forever grateful that women like you exist. You help me remember to ignore the self-doubt and twerk on my haters.'

While another honestly penned: 'Don't ever allow society's standards to define you. Society don't even love herself.'

I know how hard it is to not believe other people when they tell you who they think you are. WE have to keep telling THEM who we KNOW we are. Loving ourselves should be 2nd nature, not an act of bravery. Thank you for the reminder ♥️ pic.twitter.com/R6ELQWiWfo — Tara Dublin, Unsigned Goldmine #SignTara (@taradublinrocks) August 16, 2021

Lizzo your beautiful positive energy and presence is needed. we love you and you are so valid ❤ dont let them get to you pic.twitter.com/Ewfhuhnmmo — 𝕬𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖓𝖆 (@Athenadrip) August 15, 2021

You probably won’t see this, in what is rightfully an ocean of support - but you are BEAUTIFUL, gorgeous actually.



Lizzo, you are so talented, no one can unsee you. Yes, you intimidate those with low self esteem and empty hearts, because you are formidable and true to yourself! pic.twitter.com/7YRMaJECZk — 🙋🏻♀️Ella Diaz🇵🇷 (@factspusher) August 16, 2021

Lizzo, we love you and everything you stand for. We've got your back.

You Might Also Like