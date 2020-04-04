Lizzo sends free meals to 'hero' hospital workers across the country: 'You guys are truly saving lives'

Lizzo is sending meals to hospital employees across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Lizzo is warming hearts and filling bellies by donating meals to hospitals across the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Boston Medical Center tweeted a video of Lizzo, 31, expressing her gratitude to staff. “Hello Boston Medical Center, it’s Lizzo. I just want to say thank you so so much for everything that you guys are doing. Y’all have really kept us safe, healthy, protected, and alive! You guys are truly saving lives. You are heroes,” she said, sporting a purple top and hoop earrings, with her hair tied up in a bun. “So, I just wanted to send you a token of my appreciation, and send you a meal.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer added, “...I hope it puts a smile on your face for the day. It’s the least I could do. And I hope that you feel loved, and I hope that you feel appreciated, because you truly are, and everyone is rooting for you and praying for you. Have a great day.”

Boston Medical Center shared the video on Twitter writing, “We've received so many heartfelt comments on social media, including from the one and only @lizzo so we're sharing them in hopes they brighten your day too!”

“Lizzo’s well-wishes were a welcome lift for our staff as they appreciated the encouragement for our BMC community,” Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, tells Yahoo Entertainment.

Representatives for Lizzo did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the singer told Fox News, "Lizzo sent lunch to several hospitals throughout the country yesterday to thank them for all their hard work, bravery and dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic."

We've received so many heartfelt comments on social media, including from the one and only ✨@lizzo ✨so we're sharing them in hopes they brighten your day too!



Check out our Instagram stories 🤳🏽if you need a Friday pick me up ⬇️ https://t.co/DYEgrJykI9 pic.twitter.com/bAXL4u11uR — BostonMedicalCenter (@The_BMC) April 3, 2020

In a similar video posted by Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Lizzo thanked employees and even belted out the chorus of her hit song “Cuz I Love You.”

“...You’re fighting for us, you’re loving for us, you’re healing for us, and it does not go unnoticed,” said Lizzo. “...The least I could do is send y’all some lunch!”

The medical center tweeted the video writing, “Thank you so much for your kind words and generosity!”

.@lizzo shared a message of thanks to our #healthcareheroes and treated HUP ER staff to lunch earlier this week. Thank you so much for your kind words and generosity! pic.twitter.com/5NfzeZ7fVA — Penn Medicine (@PennMedicine) April 2, 2020

Lizzo also bought lunch for emergency room employees at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. In a video tweeted by the hospital, Lizzo said, “Hello Henry Ford! What up?...I just want to thank you so much for all you’re doing in that pandemic. It’s definitely not easy, and you guys are putting yourselves on the front lines. Because of that I wanted to treat you all to the meal,”

She added, “Lunch on me! I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story.”

The hospital tweeted back, “#Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity.”

A hospital spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment, “We appreciate Lizzo for treating our ER staff at Henry Ford Hospital to lunch and sharing her message of gratitude and love for our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines.”

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

And emergency room workers at M Health Fairview, part of the University of Minnesota’s hospital system in Minneapolis, were delighted to receive lunch from the singer.

“That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch!” the hospital tweeted with a photo of staff holding up sandwiches from Sunrise Market and Cafe in Saint Paul.

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️



If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7 — M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

The Emergency Department at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, Wa., also received a surprise delivery.

And Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Calif., thanked the singer by tweeting, “We just took a DNA test, turns out we’re 100% Lizzo fans.”





Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛



Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020

