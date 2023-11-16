Lizzo Says She’s Working on Her Body, Anxiety and Relationships

The singer-songwriter posted on Instagram that she has been busy focusing on herself and her health

Lizzo is in her self-care era.

Tthe singer-songwriter shared an Instagram post Thursday explaining that she's been busy focusing on herself and her health. In the post, Lizzo, 35, wears a white bathrobe and stands posing in a bathroom mirror.

"Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo" she captioned the photo.

Lizzo has been open about her struggles with body image in the past, and has long been a body positive advocate, encouraging her followers to embrace their bodies at any size.

In May the singer discussed her relationship with exercise and how she doesn't have a desire to be thin — despite losing weight at the time. The singer stitched a video on TikTok from a creator who said, "Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness."

Agreeing with the message, Lizzo, told her followers, "Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f—ing on it."

"I have a very high-performance job," the singer explained. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

"It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage," Lizzo continued. "As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."

Robin L Marshall/WireImage Lizzo attends Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023 on Nov. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Last year, Lizzo spoke to PEOPLE for a cover story on the Women Changing the World issue about feeling proud in her own skin despite what critics have to say.

"I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she told PEOPLE in March 2022. "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."



