Lizzo Says She Had a 'Good' Audition to Play Ursula in Little Mermaid : 'You Can Ask Disney'

Lizzo was ready to give it her all under the sea.

The Grammy winner, 33, was gunning for the role of Ursula in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid, posting videos of herself singing in full costume and makeup on social media, tagging Disney to get the filmmakers' attention.

Though the part ultimately went to Melissa McCarthy, Lizzo told Variety this week what her interpretation of the character would have looked like.

"Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn't get it. But you know, I'm fine as hell. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a thot, shaking ass," she said.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, added that she chatted with McCarthy, 51, while at the Los Angeles taping of Adele's One Night Only CBS concert: "She was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa.' And I was like, 'Hi, I'm Melissa. And I also auditioned for Ursula.' And she was like, 'Well, why the hell did I get the part?' which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say."

"And then I was like, 'Girl, because my audition was terrible.' And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like — ruined my chances there," she continued. "And then she goes, 'This is my daughter Vivian.' And I'm like, 'Get out of here, because my name is Melissa Viviane.' We were looking at each other like, 'What the hell is going on?' "

The "Good as Hell" singer added to Variety that she stands by her Ursula audition.

"My audition wasn't terrible. Sometimes I like to make jokes," clarified Lizzo. "My audition was good. You can ask Disney. I don't want to talk too much about it. The singing was great. I'll just say that."

Directed by Rob Marshall, the upcoming Little Mermaid stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel, plus Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.