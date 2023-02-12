Lizzo Says She and Adele Drank 'So Much’ at the Grammys That They Lost Track of the Awards

We all know Taylor Swift had a blast at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but it sounds like Adele and Lizzo had her beat.

On February 10, Lizzo explained how she and the “Easy on Me” artist spent the evening getting a little more than tipsy during an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. “I was so drunk,” she said. “Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point. We were like, ‘Wait. Did they do best new artist?’ We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, ‘Smile, smile.'”

The “About Damn Time” singer also implied that Adele requested to sit next to her during the ceremony, saying, “I had zero say in where I was sitting...But Adele had 100% say in where she was sitting.”

She said, “Adele FaceTimed me when I was at Grammy rehearsal a few days before and she was like ‘Oh my god, oh my god, we’re sitting next to each other.'” That's when Lizzo decided to break out her flask collection, filling up her own with tequila and Adele's with white wine. “I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers,” she said. “I had so many flasks. I had like three flasks at the table. Always be prepared.”

Lizzo shared a bit of her and Adele's antics on TikTok after rumors spread that the British singer walked out during Harry Styles' album of the year acceptance speech. She did not. In Lizzo's video, Adele can be heard cheering for Styles and singing his song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.”

After Adele and Lizzo were photographed together at the Grammys, fans were begging for a collaboration. After hearing the pair are on Facetime and flask-sharing levels of friendship, they're probably going to demand one.

